GBPCAD - recommendation from Morgan Stanley (26.06.2024)
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPCAD currency pair. Morgan Stanley recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Shares of Whirlpool (WHR.US), US manufacturer of home appliances, launched today's trading with an over-20% bullish price gap and are holding onto...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show decline in all three...
US new home sales data for May was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show new home sales at 633k, what would mark a 0.2% month-over-month...
Wall Street indices open lower US30 looks towards 39,300 pts support zone FedEx rallies over 10% after fiscal-Q4 earnings Rivian surges 30% on...
The USDJPY pair today broke above the 160 barrier, a zone not seen since 1986. The continuation of the pair's uptrend has accelerated recently on the...
European indices in mixed mood at the end of the first half of Wednesday's session Nvidia rebound boosts sentiment around European tech companies Better...
The Australian dollar is seeing significant appreciation today, with the AUDUSD pair gaining nearly 0.55% after Australia's inflation data for May...
Futures point to higher opening of European stock markets Consumer data from key European economies (Germany, France) and retail sales (UK) Speeches...
Germany GfK consumer sentiment came in -21,8 vs -19,5 exp. and -20,9 previously GfK informed that "the interruption of the recent upward trend...
Wall Street indexes closed yesterday's session mostly higher, although weakness was evident in the Russell 2000 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average,...
The session on the Old Continent today proceeded in a weak mood. The DAX lost almost 0.8%, the CAC40 recorded 0.6% declines, and the British FTSE retreated...
Shares of US cruise tourist company Carnival (CCL.US) gains almost 9% today as the company reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share vs $0.31...
Lisa Cook from the US Federal Reserve commented today US economy and inflation. Cook expects a bumpy path for US inflation in the short term but believes...
Morgan Stanley issued the recommendation for the pair AUDCAD. Morgan Stanley recommends long position on the AUDCAD pair with the following parameters: Entry...
Wall Street resists declines, although weakness is evident among retailers and oil and gas companies Nvidia (NVDA.US) gains almost 3.5% and supports...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence came in 100.4 vs 100 exp. and 102 previously According to Conference Board, average 12-month US consumers...
Cocoa has been losing heavily since the beginning of this week, extending the declines that began on June 14. Today there was a near test of the $7,000...
Canadian CPI for May came in 2.9% YoY vs 2.6% exp. and 2.7% previously Monthly inflation data came in 0.6% vs 0.3% exp. and 0.5% previously Canadian...