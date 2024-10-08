Economic calendar: BoC decision, DOE report
European markets set to open slightly lower Bank of Canada interest rate decision DOE report on oil inventories Futures markets point to a...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
European markets set to open slightly lower Bank of Canada interest rate decision DOE report on oil inventories Futures markets point to a...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 2.07%, Dow Jones added 1.40% and Nasdaq moved 3.03% higher. Russell 2000 jumped...
Upbeat sentiment in European and US equity markets AUDUSD rebound Crude oil continues its upward movement Bitcoin returns above $50 000 Today's...
Today's session has seen very good sentiment on the equity market. As a result of the positive mood seen during the European session, the main US stock...
The biotech company Novavax (NVAX.US) has risen more than 20% during today's trading session on Wall Street, following news from the head of the European...
Cryptocurrencies are an increasingly important asset class that has grown strongly in popularity over the past several months. Concerns about inflation...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Wall Street extend gains thanks to fading concerns over Omicron US500 holds support at 61.8 Fibo retracement Intel (INTC.US) shares...
Preliminary considerations Alibaba (BABA.US) shares are now trading at roughly the same valuation level as during the Chinese stock market crash...
Oil: Concerns about the omicron seem to have less and less impact on demand Goldman Sachs previously indicated that the market has priced in a...
Since the beginning of today's session, we have seen a clear acceleration of increases on indices, especially in Europe. It is worth paying attention...
European stock markets opened higher German investor morale above expectations Delivery Hero (DHER.US) stock surges as worries over new EU rules...
Cryptocurrencies took a beating over the weekend, however Ethereum managed to outperform Bitcoin and erase most of the recent losses. Also CME Group had...
European markets set to open higher German ZEW index API report on oil inventories Futures markets point to a higher opening of today's...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.17%, Dow Jones added 1.87% and Nasdaq moved 0.93% higher. Russell 2000 jumped...
Good sentiment in the stock market Gas market tumbles Cryptocurrencies try to make up for weekend losses JPY and CHF are...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US gas prices are falling as mild weather forecasts offset heating demand and allayed fears of gas shortages in the market that supported the recent price...
Tesla (TSLA.US) share prices are falling after news that the SEC has opened an investigation into defective solar panels created by Elon Musk's company....