Merkel proposes restrictions for the unvaccinated - DAX pulls back
Chancellor Merkel will step down from her post on Thursday, but today she spoke about the potential measures that the current government should take. In...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Ambarella (AMBA.US) stock skyrocketed 25% after the semiconductor producer posted better than expected quarterly results. The company earned 57 cents...
BofA issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: long...
The coronavirus pandemic has changed many things around the world. From an investor's perspective, volatility in the financial markets has never...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell less than expected while gasoline...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 61.1 in November from 60.8 in the previous month, breaking a fresh record high and slightly above analysts’...
US stock opened higher ADP report above expectations Box (BOX.US) stock surges after upbeat quarterly results US indices launched today’s...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq-100 (US100). Index got stuck in a local trading range following recent...
ADP report on change in US employment in November was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 500k jobs following a downwardly...
Salesforce (CRM.US) stock plunged more than 6% in pre-market despite the fact that the company posted strong quarterly results. The software giant...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 defends lower limit of market geometry Allianz reportedly abandons plan for expansion on...
Turkish lira has been in freefall for several months. Bearish momentum on TRY market intensified this week as it became evident that Erdogan will not back...
GBPUSD plunged yesterday following hawkish comments from Jerome Powell. Fed Chair said that a quicker pace of tapering seems to be needed, cementing expectations...
European stock markets set to open higher Second day of Powell's testimony in Congress ADP report expected to show 500k jobs...
US indices plunged yesterday as Powell said that quicker pace of tapering seems to be needed and inflation can no longer be seen as transitory S&P...
European equities fell to multi-week lows Wall Street under pressure following Powell testimony FED will discuss speeding up taper process in December Moderna...
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG.US) shares fell more than 5% during today's session after Morgan Stanley downgraded the company to equal-weight from overweight...
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify before Congress and their comments cause some movement on the markets....
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 109.5 in November, from the previous month's 113.8 and compared to market expectations...
