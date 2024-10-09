Morning Wrap (26.11.2021)
Risk sentiment deteriorated during the Asian session as markets became worried about a new coronavirus variant from South Africa. Nu variant is said...
Market news
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...

Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...

Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...

Major cryptocurrencies move higher US markets closed for Thanksgiving Lower volatility in the stock market Dollar slips slightly in muted trading One...
The New Zealand dollar weakened against the US dollar recently after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted interest rates by 25 bps to 0.75%, while many...
Remy Cointreau (RCO.FR) stock jumped over 11% during today's session after the French drinks group announced that earnings doubled in the first half...
Recent data releases, central bankers' comments and eventually Powell's re-election as Fed chairman make Goldman Sachs expect a very hawkish narrative...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Price did not manage to break above the resistance area at $1,870 and sellers regained...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released. As expected, the ECB Minutes did not present any new information regarding further...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 attempts to climb back above 23.6% retracement Daimler and BMW welcome policy plans of new...
US markets are closed today as the United States celebrates Thanksgiving holiday. Unable to trade stocks, US traders will have to look elsewhere for some...
European markets set to open higher US markets closed for Thanksgiving ECB minutes in the spotlight Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.23%, Nasdaq moved 0.44% higher and Russell 2000 added 0.15%. Dow Jones lagged...
Mixed moods in Europe US jobless claims reached 5-decade low FOMC Minutes did not bring much surprise European indices finished today's...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in November have just been released. The publication did not bring much surprise. FOMC Minutes did not...
GAP(GPS.US) stock fell over 20.0% during today’s session after the apparel retailer posted disappointing quarterly figures in part due to supply...
The number of US citizens applying for unemployment benefits tumbled in the week ending November 20th to the lowest level in more than half a century,...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories increased unexpectedlywhile gasoline stockpiles dropped...
Recently information appeared that the ruling coalition in Germany (SPD, Greens and FDP) rejected Merkel's proposal to introduce a lockdown in the...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy rose to 0.4 % month-over-month in Octobber, following 0.2 % gain in September, in line with market...
US stock opened amid rising bond yields Initial jobless claims reached lowest level since 1969 Nordstrom (JWN.US) stock sinks over 25% on lackluster...
