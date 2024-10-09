US OPEN: Wall Street opens lower ahead of FED Minutes
US stock opened amid rising bond yields Initial jobless claims reached lowest level since 1969 Nordstrom (JWN.US) stock sinks over 25% on lackluster...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
The US economy expanded an annualized 2.1% on quarter in Q3 2021, slightly higher than 2% in the advance estimate, but below forecasts of 2.2%. The update...
The United States will celebrate Thanksgiving holiday this week and it will have an impact on the trading hours of US assets. There will be no trading...
Shares of Zoom Video plunged almost 15% on Tuesday Fiscal-Q3 results slightly better than expected Slowdown in large client growth Customers...
Wall Street finished mixed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq (US100) closing lower for a second straight session, as rising U.S. Treasury yields pushed investors...
European markets trade slightly higher DE30 attempts to break below support at 15,940 Draegerwerk slumps on lacklustre 2022 guidance European...
Russell 2000 (US2000) and Nasdaq-100 (US100) have been lagging S&P 500 (US500) and Dow Jones after US President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell for...
European indices set to open higher US data dump ahead of Thanksgiving FOMC minutes in the evening Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.17%, Dow Jones added 0.55%, Nasdaq dropped 0.50% and Russell 2000 moved...
European equities finished in red, DE30 at 3-week low US tech stocks under pressure US 10 Year Treasury yields jumped above 1.65% Washington will...
Best Buy (BBY.US) stock plunged more than 15.0% during today's session, despite the fact that the electronics retailer posted solid quarterly figures....
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.4310 Target:1.3500 Stop:...
US PMI surveys for November showed mixed data US Service Index drops to lowest in two months US Manufacturing Index rose more than expected to 59.1 Today's...
Silver extended losses below the key psychological level of $24.00 per ounce on Tuesday, the lowest level since the beginning of the month and following...
US Manufacturing PMI (flash) increased to 59.1 in November from 58.4 in October, slightly above analysts’ expectations of 59.0. The reading...
US stocks opened mixed US 10 Year Treasury yields jumped above 1.64% US is ready to release crude from strategic reserves Zoom Video Communications...
Oil prices jumped this afternoon. The upward move was launched after White House officially announced the release of Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR)....
Turkey's lira plunged nearly 19% during today's session after President Erdogan defended his central bank’s continued contentious interest...
Biden nominates Powell for Fed chair More hawkish pick than Brainard Potential for quicker policy normalization US dollar...
