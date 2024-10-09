☕How much will we pay for the coffee?
The price of coffee, similar to other commodities, has soared in recent months. On an annual basis coffee prices on the stock exchanges jumped nearly 100%....
Market news
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
More
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
Oil Oil prices pulled back as markets starts to price in a potential coordinated release of strategic reserves According to Goldman Sachs,...
Stocks drop as rate hike odds jump DE30 tries to recover from morning drop E.ON (EOAN.DE) drops after disappointing expansion plan European...
Flash PMI indices for November from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT respectively. Releases from both countries turned out...
Oil prices continue to drift lower as market prices in potential strategic oil reserve releases. It is said that the United States, Japan, South Korea,...
European markets expected to open lower today Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States Biden to deliver speech at 7:00 pm GMT Futures...
US indices launched yesterday's trading in upbeat moods but the majority of gains were erased by the time the market closed. Dow Jones gained...
Mixed moods in Europe S&P and Dow reached new ATH after Powell nomination Cryptocurrencies swing between gains and losses Precious metals...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock plunges more than 12.0% following Friday’s news that Ford (F.US) and Rivian have dropped plans to jointly develop an...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. Company recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0364 Target:1.010 Stop:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
S&P500 and Nasdaq hit new ATH’s Powell to be re-nominated as Fed chair Astra Space (ASTR.US) stock surges after company launched rocket...
We can observe increased volatility in the cryptocurrency market in the afternoon. Bitcoin moved $2,000 higher in just several minutes and the price reached...
El Salvador is planning to issue $1 billion bitcoin bond in order to build the world’s first Bitcoin City Cardano will be listed on Europe’s...
Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2021 is coming to an end. While companies will continue to report earnings throughout December, those that do usually...
Russian indices are top laggards during the European trading session today. Russian RTS (RUS50) is trading over 3% lower while scale of moves on the other...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back after failed test of 16,200 pts resistance Vonovia drops on capital increase news Majority...
The New Zealand dollar has been a solid performer among G10 currencies as of late. However, the US dollar performed even better, leading to a big drop...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator