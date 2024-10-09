Chart of the day - NZDUSD (22.11.2021)
The New Zealand dollar has been a solid performer among G10 currencies as of late. However, the US dollar performed even better, leading to a big drop...
Market news
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
European markets seen opening slightly higher New Fed Chair still not announced Earnings report from Zoom Video Communications Futures...
Stocks in Asia traded mostly higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.1%, Kospi moved 1.4% higher and indices from China advanced....
Negative sentiment in Europe Mixed moods on Wall Street Austria introduces lockdown on Monday FED Clarida comments put pressure on...
FED member Richard Clarida is of the opinion that in December the central bank should consider accelerating the pace of the tapering process. At the same...
Workday (WDAY.US) stock plunged more than 7% early in the session before erasing some losses in the afternoon despite better than expected quarterly results....
Waller, which is a permanent voting member in the FOMC, has an important voice when it comes to potential changes in monetary policy. He’s today's...
Coronavirus pandemic re-emerged as a big source of risks in the market after European countries started to impose tougher restrictions. Developments in...
Shortly after the start of the US session, the House of Representatives, as expected, adopted President Biden's tax and expenditure plan. The plan...
US stock opened mixed Lockdown fears weigh on market sentiment Foot Locker (FL.US) stock plunged despite upbeat quarterly results US indices...
Canada retail sales data for September was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be betterthan expected and caused some moves on the...
European markets drop on lockdown news DE30 reaches daily low near 16,140 pts HelloFresh gains, Lufthansa drops European...
European indices and US futures pull back after Austria decided to impose a nationwide lockdown, starting from Monday. Moreover, Austrian authorities announced...
Cryptocurrencies struggle to snap a 10-day long losing streak. Bitcoin dropped below $55,000 during the Asian session today, dropping over 20% off the...
European markets set for higher opening Vote on $1.9 stimulus plan could be held today in the House Biden expected to announce Fed...
S&P 500 and Nasdaq booked record closes yesterday, gaining 0.38% and 0.45% respectively. Dow Jones dropped 0.17% while Russell 2000 moved 0.56%...
Downbeat moods in Europe S&P and Nasdaq erased early losses Cryptocurrencies under selling pressure European finished today's session...
Cisco (CSCO.US) stock tumbles more than 8.0% after the networking hardware company reported quarterly revenue that fell short of analysts’ expectations...
The recent record highs in the cryptocurrency market were established around November 10. Bitcoin reached nearly $70,000 level, while Ethereum jumped towards...
