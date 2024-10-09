Three markets to watch next week (12.11.2021)
Moods on the stock market remained positive this week even despite rising inflation concerns. The latest US CPI reading revealed consumer prices rose at...
Market news
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 at record level Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) stock surges on upbeat quarterly figures European indices launched...
AUDUSD pair fell sharply this week as the greenback continued to rally against major currencies after elevated US consumer prices brought forward rate...
European markets seen opening lower Michigan data expected to show improvement Futures markets point to a lower opening of the European session...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.06%, Dow Jones fell 0.44% and Nasdaq added 0.52% Mixed moods prevailed...
Banks are closed during Veterans Day which causes thinner liquidity S&P500, Nasdaq, and Russell opened considerably higher, DJIA a little below...
The German benchmark index can not end the multi-day consolidation despite the efforts of the bulls. D1 chart The DE30 is in the profit zone for...
The price of gold broke an important resistance zone of 1833 yesterday, after a high print of the US inflation of 6.2% that is the highest since 1990....
Most European indices opened lower but after two hours of trading are getting better DE30 rebounded from16000 points and reached a new all-time high,...
DOGECOIN has been trading in a narrow price range for some time. Despite a huge Bitcoin rally since September, Dogecoin has still problems with breaking...
European markets are expected to open mixed Veterans Day in the US – the US stocks markets will be open; bond trading is closed. We should expect...
The highest inflation prints since 1990 have sparked the biggest decrease of US stocks in a month. Nasdaq decreased by 1.66%, S&P500 fell by 0.82%...
US CPI inflation surges in October EURUSD pair breaks below 1.15 level Gold tested resistance at $ 1860 Bitcoin hit new all-time high Rivian...
• Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.US) shares available at XTB • One of most highly anticipated public offerings (IPO) this year Rivian Automotive...
During today's session the EURUSD pair fell to 1.1510 and set a new record low for the year. The dollar strengthening is of course the effect of today's...
US consumer prices post largest year on year rise since 1990 Energy, shelter and vehicle costs led the gains CPI inflation hit a three-decade...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories rose less than expected while gasoline...
US stocks open lower US CPI reading highest since 1990 DoorDash (DASH.US) stock surges on $8 Billion Wolt deal US indices launched today's...
