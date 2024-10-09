US OPEN: Wall Street opens lower after inflation hits 30-year high
US stocks open lower US CPI reading highest since 1990 DoorDash (DASH.US) stock surges on $8 Billion Wolt deal US indices launched today's...
Market news
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
A very strange situation in the market. Inflation in the US exceeds 6%, which increases the chances of further Fed actions. This leads to a breach of key...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq-100 (US100). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the index has...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for October has just been released and showed a massive acceleration in price growth as supply-chain bottlenecks...
Shares of Tesla (TSLA.US) plunged almost 12% on Tuesday, the largest single-day drop since March. Combined with the drop on Monday, shares dropped 16.2%...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 drop below 16,000 pts but climbed back later on Earnings from Adidas, Infineon and Siemens Energy In...
Wall Street indices snapped a winning streak yesterday with S&P 500 finishing lower for the first time in 9 days. Nasdaq was the worst performing index...
European markets expected to open flat US CPI data for October in the spotlight Earnings reports from Walt Disney and Beyond Meat Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower with tech sector being pressured by a 12% drop in Tesla stock. S&P 500 moved 0.35% lower, Dow...
European equities snap 8-day rally US stock fell slightly from recent highs US PPI in line with market expectations Bitcoin and Ethereum both...
Tesla's stock plunge intensifies Elon Musk's Brother sold $109 million in Tesla stock last week Michael Burry believes Musk may want to...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Litecoin price surges almost 20% during today's session and is trading at a level not seen since May 2021, amid a wider cryptocurrency market rally....
US stocks opened mixed PPI in line with market expectations GE (GE.US) stock rose sharply after plan to split into 3 publicly traded companies TripAdvisor...
Producer Prices in the US increased to 8.6% %YoY in October from 8.3% in the previous month and below market expectations of 8.7%. Producer prices...
Oil Saudi Aramco increased prices for all grades of crude for December delivery to Asia. Increase was bigger-than-expected and one of the largest...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tests upper limit of short-term range Earnings reports from Munich Re and Bayer European...
Cryptocurrencies continue upward move launched over the weekend with Bitcoin reaching a fresh all-time high above $68,000. Litecoin and Caradono gain around...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator