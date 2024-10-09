MACRO: US hiring rebounded in October
US added 531,000 jobs last month Jobless rate falls to 4.6% US indices jumped to fresh all-time highs during today's session after the labor...
Market news
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
Equity market indices from US and Europe extend upward move today. Investors totally ignore today's better than expected US labor market data, which...
US stocks open sharply higher NFP report topped analysts' expectations Pfizer (PFE.US) stock jumped 11% as COVID-19 antiviral pill shows promising...
The US economy added 531k jobs in October, compared to 194k increase in September and above market expectations of 450k. It is the highest...
Stock indices in Europe and US futures are trading higher ahead of the US jobs data release. Slight gains in US index futures come in spite of a broad...
European indices trade higher DE30 continues to struggle in the 16,000 pts area Varta plunges after guidance cut European...
USDCAD is one of the pairs expected to get more volatile today in the early afternoon. Labour market reports from both the United States and Canada will...
European indices set to open lower NFP report expected to show a 450k jobs gain Canadian jobs report due at 12:30 pm GMT Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new all-time highs after gaining 0.42% and 0.81%, respectively....
European equities finish at new all-time highs S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pop to new records BoE unexpectedly left rates unchanged OPEC+...
Moderna (MRNA.US) stock slumped 20% during today's session after the vaccine maker posted disappointing quarterly results and full-year earnings outlook....
Weekly jobless claims fell to the lowest pandemic-era total Continuing claims declined to just over 2.1 million Productivity plunged 5% in Q3, the...
Oil erased early gains after OPEC+ decided to maintain its current output hike of 400,000 barrels a day despite President Joe Biden’s calls to raise...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 63 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct....
The Czech National Bank has sharply increased its key interest rate by a point and a quarter to 2.75% from 1.5%, to tackle soaring inflation amid the economy’s...
S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit fresh ATH Jobless claims fell more than expected Roku (ROKU.US) stock fell sharply after mixed quarterly figures US...
The German benchmark index is moving sideways on Thursday. Is profit-taking imminent or is there a second breakout attempt? D1 chart Technically,...
The Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm GMT. Decision was closely watched as economists were split on whether the bank will...
