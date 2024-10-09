💥Can Fed shock markets?
Fed to announce QE taper today Markets speculating about rate increases in 2022 Decision crucial for markets like Gold, EURUSD and US100 The Fed...
Market news
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
US2000 approaches its all-time high as investors await announcements from the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s 2-day policy meeting. From...
European markets set to open slightly lower FOMC to announce monetary policy decision at 6:00 pm GMT ADP report expected to show 400k jobs gains European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.37%, Dow Jones moved 0.39% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.34%. Russell 2000 rose...
Mixed moods in Europe Wall Street hit new records Antipodeans currencies under pressure Ethereum reaches new ATH European indices finished...
Commodity currencies are getting hit hard today, especially the antipodeans. The Australian dollar fell over 1% against the US dollar, as recent comments...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Avis Budget Group (CAR.US) stock skyrockets more than 100% and traded as high as $360.00 on red-hot investor interest following the Q3 earnings report....
US stock open higher Under Armour (UAA.US) stock surges on earnings US indices launched today's session higher support by solid corporate...
Pfizer (PFE.US) stock price rose sharply before the opening bell after the pharmaceutical company posted upbeat quarterly results. In the third quarter...
Gold Precious metals with more industrial use - palladium and platinum - outperformed gold and silver over the previous couple of days FOMC...
Cryptocurrencies are trading higher today with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading over 3% higher. Solid performance of digital assets today can be partially...
European indices trade mixed DE30 trades near 2-month high HelloFresh rallies after sales outlook boost Stock markets in...
US stock markets moved higher during the first trading session of a new week. So far it looks like markets are completely ignoring the FOMC taper that...
European markets set to open slightly lower October manufacturing PMI data revisions Earnings reports from Pfizer, Activision Blizzard European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Dow Jones moved 0.26% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.63%. Russell 2000...
US500 climbed above 4600 after best October in 6 years ISM manufacturing shows disturbing trends in the economy Traders brace for the FOMC decision...
Cryptocurrencies had a relatively benign weekend with Bitcoin and Ethereum seeing only a limited volatility and Dogecoin giving up some of the recent gains....
DE30 follows Wall Street higher Investors dismiss weak retail sales data Daimler with a “buy” from RBC DE30 has been much weaker...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
