Economic Calendar: FOMC, NFP and economic activity
FOMC decision on Wednesday is the highlight this week NFP report crucial for USD, Gold Bank of England could hint at rate hike on Thursday This...
Market news
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
More
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
Wall Street surged on Friday despite weaker earnings from Apple and Amazon. All major US indices bar Russel2000 soared to new records. US500 closed...
Mixed moods in Europe S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh ATH's Disappointing quarterly figures from Amazon and Apple European indices finished...
Starbucks (SBUX.US) stock fell more than 7% after the coffee chain posted mixed quarterly figures. Starbucks earned $1.00 per share slightly above market...
Risk-off moods can be spotted on the Forex market at the end of the week. GBPUSD fell sharply during today's session as weak quarterly results posted...
Federal Reserve and Bank of England will announce monetary policy next week. Both central banks may make major announcements so traders should watch precious...
Consumer sentiment in the US has remained virtually unchanged in the past three months, at levels comparable to the pandemic low point in April 2020, which...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 71.7 in October from a preliminary of 71.4 and below September’s...
US stocks open lower NASDAQ under pressure following weak results from major tech companies Apple (AAPL.US) stock falls after missing Q4 earnings...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy fell to 0.2% month-over-month in September, following 0.3 % gain in August and in line with market...
Amazon (AMZN.US) stock dropped more than 4% in pre-market after the e-commerce giant posted disappointing results for the third quarter and delivered weak...
European stocks drop DE30 tests 15,550 pts support Earnings from Daimler, Salzgitter and MTU Aero Engines Stocks in Europe...
Flash GDP report for Q3 2021 from European countries turned out to be mixed. French reading surprised to the upside while Spanish missed expectations....
US index futures pulled back following the close of the Wall Street cash session yesterday. Weak Q3 earnings reports from Apple and Amazon contributed...
European indices set to open lower GDP data from EMU countries Earnings from Chevron and ExxonMobil European index futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.98%, Dow Jones added 0.68% while Nasdaq rallied 1.39%. However, US futures...
European equities mixed after ECB Decision US GDP growth disappoints, strong jobs data Bitcoin returns above $60,000 Facebook changes company...
Ford (F.US) stock jumped more than 12.0% early in the session despite the automobile manufacturer reported mixed quarterly results. Company earned 51 cents...
US Economy grows only 2% in Q3 Jobless claims drop to pandemic low US indices continue to trade at record levels despite a disappointing...
