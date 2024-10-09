MACRO: Mixed data from the US
US Economy grows only 2% in Q3 Jobless claims drop to pandemic low US indices continue to trade at record levels despite a disappointing...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
US indices climbed on Thursday as strong earnings from major companies lifted market sentiment. The Dow Jones rose 200 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500...
US stocks open higher US economic growth slows to 2% in Q3 Weekly jobless claims hit fresh 19-month low eBay (EBAY.US) stock plunges despite upbeat...
The US economy advanced by an annualized 2.0 % in the third quarter, following a 6.7 % expansion in the previous three-month period, slightly...
As the ECB decision turned out to be a non-event as expected - the Bank left monetary policy settings unchanged and the statement saw only minor changes....
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its October meeting. Interest rates were kept at record-low levels and the PEPP quota was maintained at €1.85...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) jumped over 4% yesterday after the company showed another solid earnings report. Net result reached record high with revenue climbing...
European indices trading mixed DE30 pulls back slightly ahead of ECB decision, US GDP report Q3 earnings from Airbus and Volkswagen European...
Dogecoin experienced a massive rally today. Cryptocurrency traded 50% higher on the day at one point. The move came amid a plunge in another popular "meme...
Investors will get a first look at the overall performance of the US economy in the Q3 2021 today, when the flash GDP report is released at 1:30 pm BST....
European stock markets seen opening slightly lower US Q3 GDP report expected to show slowdown EUR traders to watch German CPI, ECB...
US indices took a steep drop at the end of a Wall Street session yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.51%, Dow Jones declined 0.74% and Russell 2000...
European equities end lower NASDAQ 100 approaches ATH BoC decided to end its QE programme Cryptocurrencies under pressure European indices...
Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock tumbled more than 10% during today's session, after the trading platform operator posted a larger-than-expected loss and...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:Limit...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 4.267 million barrels in the week ended October 22, following an 0.431 million decrease in the previous week...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. Surprisingly, the central...
US stock open mixed Robinhood (HOOD.US) shares plunges as crypto trading dries up Alphabet (GOOGL.US) stock slightly lower despite strong earnings US...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market after precious metal failed to break above the $1,810 handle last week. This resistance...
