Chart of the day - EURUSD (26.10.2021)
The main currency pair - EURUSD - traded sideways in the 1.1615-1.1670 range for the past few days. However, a downside breakout occured yesterday and...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
European markets seen opening flat CB consumer confidence data for September Earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet European...
S&P 500 and Dow Jones reached fresh record highs yesterday, gaining 0.47% and 0.18%, respectively. Nasdaq gained 0.90% but still trades short...
US500 and US30 both hit new ATH's European equities close mostly higher NATGAS price soar Bitcoin soars after Musk revealed his crypto investments European...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock jumped more than 7.5% and reached a new all-time high during today's session after Bloomberg reported that car rental firm Hertz...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US natural gas prices jumped over 9% during today's session, the highest in 3 weeks, amid forecasts for cold weather in the near future. Bespoke Weather...
US stocks open slightly higher Big tech companies are slated to report earnings this week Pinterest (PINS.US) stock tumbles after PayPal (PYPL.US)...
Elon Musk reveals his crypto holdings Successful debut of first US bitcoin-linked ETF Ethereum Altair upgrade will be launched on October...
The US earnings season is in full swing and the week ahead looks to be the biggest one yet. At least, in terms of a combined market capitalization of companies...
European markets trade mostly higher DE30 tests upper limit of trading range Continental lowers full-year outlook European...
US equity indices continued to recover from September's correction last week. While S&P 500 and Dow Jones managed to reach fresh record highs,...
European markets seen opening flat German IFO index for October Facebook Q3 earnings Futures markets point to a flat opening...
Moods in Asia were mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3%, Kospi moved 0.5% higher and indices from...
In this webinar we will discuss: How markets overcame latest risks? What have we learned from the earnings season so far? What message from Powell...
European equities end week on bright note US stocks pull back after Powell speech Gold caps gains as dollar pares losses Renewed tension between...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock plunged more than 14% during today's session after the producer of plant-based meat substitutes lowered its third-quarter...
US dollar strengthened, while both Dow Jones and the S&P 500 retreated from record levels following Fed Powell comments during a Panel Discussion...
Next week is packed with top-tier events. Investors will be offered earnings from US mega-caps as well as the Q3 GDP report from both sides of the Atlantic....
