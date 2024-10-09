BREAKING: Lira slumps after massive CBRT rate cut
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST. While a rate cut was expected, economists were divided...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Tesla reported Q3 2021 earnings Record sales and record profits Supply chains issues hit output Analysts boost price targets Tesla...
European markets trade lower DE30 once again tests 200-period moving average on H4 interval SAP reports 22% jump in cloud order backlog European...
Economic calendar for today lacks top-tier macro releases from the world's major economies but there is an event scheduled that is worth FX investors'...
Nobody expected that after last year’s steep drop in prices of numerous daily-use products, the situation would take a U-turn so quickly. Moreover,...
European markets seen opening lower CBRT expected to cut rates again Intel and US airlines to report Q3 earnings today Futures...
US indices had a solid session yesterday with S&P 500 finishing less than 10 points below its record high. S&P 500 gained 0.37%, Dow Jones...
European stocks finished mixed Dow Jones near record highs Bitcoin reaches new all-time high European indices ended the session in mixed...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Shares of Pinterest rose sharply and were halted twice by the Nasdaq, amid reports of a takeover approach from PayPal. People with knowledge of the matter...
Bitcoin price rose sharply during today's session and hit a new record high at $ 66,900 after the successful debut of the first US bitcoin futures...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 0.431 million barrels in the week ended October 15th, following an 6.088 million increase in the previous week...
US stocks open slightly higher Verizon (VZ.US) stock rose premarket despite mixed quarterly results Bitcoin hits new all-time high US launched...
The annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 4.4% in September from 4.1% in August and compared to market forecasts of 4.3%, with base effects...
OIL Let’s start today’s analysis with the oil market, which has been trading in a strong upward trend recently. However, looking at the...
Earnings and subscriber growth beat expectations Revenue in line with forecasts Company expects negative cash flow in Q4 Netflix (NFLX.US)...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tested 15,550 pts area but failed to break above Sartorius and Deutsche Boerse released earnings European...
Oil continues to climb higher with WTI briefly trading above $83 earlier this week and Brent testing $86 mark. Crude prices pulled back during the Asian...
Nasdaq prices have recorded 5 consecutive sessions of increase and have managed to erase 78.6% of the previous decline initiated in early September. Prices...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
