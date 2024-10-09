GBPUSD - recommendation from MUFG
MUFG issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The US dollar started today's session trying to regain some ground against major currency pairs, but over the course of the session it has been losing...
Bitcoin hit $62,000 for the first time in six months during today's session, nearing its record high, as investors await the launch of an exchange-traded...
Cryptocurrency market is again attracting investors' attention after the sharp sell-off which occured in May, following China regulatory crackdown....
US stock open lower 10-year US Treasury note highest since June Albertsons (ACI.US) stock gains on upbeat quarterly figures US indices launched...
Q3 financial reports from big US banks released last week turned out to be strong, allowing US indices to cap their best week since July. There were signs...
Stocks in Europe trade lower DE30 pulls back from 61.8% retracement Siemens confirms plans to separate another unit European...
Situation on the energy markets is mixed at the beginning of a new week. While Brent and WTI are trading around 1% higher, natural gas prices take a dive....
European markets expected to open lower US industrial production data for September Futures markets point to a slightly lower opening...
Asian stocks traded lower at the beginning of a new week after a disappointing Chinese GDP data release. Nikkei and Kospi traded 0.2% lower while...
European equities extended gains on Friday US retail sales unexpectedly beat forecasts Bitcoin breaks above $60,000 European indices finished...
Solid Q3 earnings reports from big US banks boosted sentiment in the second half of the week. Next week, investors will focus on reports from large US...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock fell over 14.0% during today's session after the space tourism company decided to delay the launch of its commercial...
The Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing an unexpected increase in US retail sales in the month of September. Retail sales rose 0.7...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment fell from 72.8 pts in September to 71.4 pts in October against expected 73.1 pts. Consumer...
US stocks open higher Retail sales above expectations Goldman Sachs (GS.US) stock climbs after upbeat quarterly figures US stock indexes rose...
US retail sales data for September was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any...
European markets trade higher DE30 approaches key resistance near 15,550 pts European car sales drop 23.1% YoY in September Majority...
