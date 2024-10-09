USDJPY - recommendation from Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
US CPI rose 5.4% YoY, matching the largest annual gain since 2008 Core inflation unchanged at 4% US inflation accelerated in September,...
Precious metals prices continue to move sharply higher as investors rush for safe haven assets amid increasing concerns regarding rising inflation and...
US stocks open mixed US CPI inflation slightly above expectations JPMorgan (JPM.US) earnings beat market expectations US indices launched today's...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German index - DAX (DE30). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that the index made the biggest...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for September has just been released and showed inflationary pressures on the economy remain elevated in September...
Gold trades higher and the US dollar drops ahead of the US inflation data release. CPI data for September will be published at 1:30 pm BST and is expected...
GitLab, an all-remote software company, will debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange this Thursday. Company's shares will be available for trading on xStation...
The BINANCECOIN price was in some sort of uncertainty phase with Binance being in the crosshairs of stock market authorities around the world. The crypto...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tested resistance zone at 15,230 pts SAP boosts full-year cloud revenue forecast European...
The day ahead is likely to be a big one for the US dollar, thanks to two big events scheduled for today. The first one will be the release of the US CPI...
European markets set to open more or less flat US CPI data for September and FOMC minutes in the spotlight JPMorgan launches banking...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.24%, Nasdaq moved 0.14% lower and Dow Jones declined 0.34% Stocks...
European equities finished session mostly lower IMF lowers global growth forecasts WTI crude hovers at 7-year highs European indices...
CureVac (CVAC.US) stock fell sharply during today's session, after the biopharmaceutical company abandoned efforts to get its first generation drug...
Today, the International Monetary Fund released a new growth outlook for the world and key economies. Below we present key highlights: Growth unchanged...
US stocks open slightly higher IMF lowers global growth forecasts Tesla (TSLA.US) stock climbs after record China sales US indices launched...
Oil: Brent tests key resistance zone, just below 2018 highs - next resistance is located $ 90 per barrel Very steep structure of the forward curve The...
Bitcoin jumped to a fresh five-month high on Monday, extending the two-week price rally. The bullish sentiment is additionally supported by rising interest...
