Morning wrap (11.10.2021)
Asian investors launched a new week in upbeat moods. Nikkei gained 1.5% and indices from China moved higher. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.3% US...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
More
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
In this webinar we will discuss: Will weak NFP report stop the Fed from tapering? Is the bull market back after recent weakness? Which economic...
European equities close mixed NFP figures weaken for the second consecutive month WTI oil price jumped above $80.00 per barrel European indices...
Comcast Corp (CMCSA.US) shares fell nearly 4.0% during today's session after downbeat brokerage action. Wells Fargo maintained an Underweight rating...
Release of the NFP report for September is already behind us but reports from the United States will continue to dominate the agenda next week. FOMC minutes,...
In recent hours, we could observe increased volatility in the gold market. Immediately after the publication of the labor market data, the price of this...
The jobs report is what we’ve all been waiting for this week and it turned out to be a disappointment. The US economy added only 194K jobs in September,...
US stocks open slightly higher NFP report well below expectations Tesla (TSLA.US) is moving headquarters to Texas US indices launched today's...
The US economy unexpectedly added only 194 k/million jobs in September, compared to 235k increase in August and well below market expectations...
The Ethereum miners’ balance has grown to the highest level, according to data from analytics platform Santiment. The balance is now worth $1.85...
NFP report for September, a key macro release of the week, will see daylight in less than an hour (1:30 pm BST). This report is crucial as the Fed hinted...
Indices from Western Europe trade lower DE30 tests 15,250 pts mark but fails to break above Aareal Bank rallied after receiving takeover...
There aren't too many economic releases scheduled for today but those that will be published are certainly worth attention. Namely, both Canada and...
European markets expected to open slightly lower Labour market reports from US and Canada Futures markets point to a slightly lower...
US indices continued to recover from a recent correction yesterday. S&P 500 added 0.83%, Nasdaq moved 1.05% higher and Dow Jones gained 0.98% Stocks...
Upbeat moods on the stock market US Senate reach temporary deal on debt limit increase Increased volatility in the oil and gas market European...
Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) stock surged nearly more than 9% after the jeans retailer posted better than expected quarterly figures. Company earned 48 cents...
WTI crude futures (OIL.WTI) traded slightly above $78.5 a barrel on Thursday, after falling more than 3.0% earlier in the session, as the US Energy Department...
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, which indicates that the US job market and economy continue their steady recovery...
