US Natural gas stocks rise more than expected
Working gas held in storage facilities in the United States rose by 118 billion cubic feet in the week ending October 1, following an increase of 88 billion...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The German benchmark index is in recovery mode on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 recovers and in the afternoon breaks through the local high at 15,154...
US stocks open higher amid relief at a temporary deal to put off a US government default Weekly jobless claims fell more than expected Twitter (TWTR.US)...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.326million in the week ended October 2, compared to 0.362 million reported in the...
Global markets have seen a lot of action recently. Oil and natural gas rally have pressured stocks as markets became afraid of the negative impact high...
Minutes from the ECB September meeting have just been released however provided no new information. Below we present some key takeaways: All members...
Share price of Merck (MRK.US), the US pharmaceutical company known primarily for its cancer immunotherapy drugs, jumped around 10% at the end of the previous...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 breaks above the upper limit of market geometry and downward trendline TeamViewer slumped 25%...
Rally on the energy markets have taken a pause, following comments from the Russian President yesterday. Putin said that Russia is ready to increase supply...
European markets set to open higher ECB to release minutes from latest meeting A pause in energy commodities rally as well as better...
In spite of a weaker European session, indices from Wall Street managed to finish yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.41%, Dow Jones...
European equities under pressure, DAX hit 5-month low Senate GOP leader McConnell may offer short-term debt ceiling extension US crude inventories...
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock launched today’s session sharply higher after the software company announced that it won an $823 million Army...
US private sector added more jobs than expected in September. According to the latest ADP National Employment Report, private payrolls increased by 568k...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 2.346 million barrels in the week ended October 1st, following an 4.578 million increase in the previous...
US stocks open lower ADP report above expectations Constellation Brands (STZ.US) Q2 adjusted earnings miss expectations US indices launched...
President Vladimir Putin said today that Russia is prepared to stabilize the global energy market. Thus, Russia intends to increase gas exports to Europe...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq-100 (US100). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that the downward...
ADP report on change in US employment in September was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 428k jobs following a 374k increase...
