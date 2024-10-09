Economic calendar: Services ISM and API report in focus
European markets seen opening flat Services ISM scheduled for release at 3:00 pm BST API report expected to show a drop in oil inventories After...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...

Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...

Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...

US indices finished yesterday's session lower with S&P 500 dropping 1.30%, Dow Jones moving 0.94% lower and Nasdaq plunging 2.14% Deterioration...
WTI crude oil price highest since 2014 Downward correction of the US dollar Global stocks under pressure Despite Monday's session, which...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock rose nearly 3% during today's session after the company confirmed a new delivery record of 241,300 electric vehicles in the third...
EUR/USD has been trading under heavy pressure over the past few weeks, however last Friday we started to see some recovery in the buying strength. Technical...
According to recent news, US is not satisfied with how China respects the trade agreement. On the other hand, the United States itself does not indicate...
It looks like inflationary pressure is only about to go up. As power prices increase around the globe the crisis spreads to the oil market. Oil can also...
US stocks open mixed, US100 fell over 1% Merck (MRK.US) COVID-19 pill success slams Moderna (MRNA.US) shares Tesla (TSLA.US) deliveries beat...
JMMC, the technical committee operating at OPEC +, recommends maintaining the current policy of increasing production by 400k bpd every month. Earlier...
Bitcoin price failed to stay above $49,000 level SEC extends four Bitcoin ETF deadlines until November Polkadot is one of hedge funds’ favorite...
Stocks in Europe trade lower DE30 finds support in the 15,000 pts area Daimler shareholders approved truck unit spin-off Stock...
While Brent has managed to reach fresh post-pandemic highs last week and even tested $80 mark for the first time since October 2018, WTI continues to trade...
Futures point to a mixed opening of European session OPEC+ meeting in the afternoon Futures markets point to a more or less flat...
Indices from Asia traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 1.2% while S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.3%. Overall, session was a bit...
In this webinar we will discuss: What's next for the Gold market? How bad is energy crisis for the markets? What to expect from the NFP report...
Wall Street rebounds on Friday European stocks mostly lower on inflation worries Cryptocurrencies rose sharpy The dollar weakens at the end of...
Merck (MRK.US) stock jumped over 9% during today's session after drugmaker announced its new antiviral drug molnupiravir lower the risk of death or...
Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies began the new month with strong gains. The reasons behind this move are unclear, but a number of news has...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI in the US increased to 61.1 in September, up for a second straight month and above analysts' estimates of 59.5. Today's...
