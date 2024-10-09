Three markets to watch next week (01.10.2021)
September was the worst month for S&P 500 since the initial pandemic panic at the beginning of 2020. Next week will host the release of the US jobs...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
US ISM Manufacturing PMI above expectations Merck (MRK.US) reveals positive data in trial of COVID-19 antiviral drug Coty (COTY.US) to sell 9% stake...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 61.10 in September from 59.9 in July, up from a second straight month and beating analysts’...
The core PCE price index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, remained unchanged at 0.3% level in August above market expectations...
The cryptocurrency market has made significant progress in the last few years and major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have become some of...
European indices trade lower DE30 reached a 4-month low below 15,000 pts BMW boosts full-year profit margin guidance Stocks...
CADJPY is one of the worst performing currency pairs today. Canadian dollar underperforms along with other commodity currencies amid deterioration in moods...
Stocks in Europe set to open lower US ISM manufacturing index for September, CPI data from euro area Revision of PMI data for September Futures...
US indices took another dive yesterday, leading S&P 500 to finish September as the worst month in post-pandemic era (-4.75%) S&P...
European equities post first monthly drop since January US initial jobless claims unexpectedly rise for a third week Potential US government shutdown...
CarMax (KMX.US) stock is dropping more than 11% today after the Virginia-based used auto retailer posted mixed quarterly results. Company earned $1.72...
The Chinese authorities issued a recommendation to energy companies to secure the supply of raw materials at all costs. China's deputy prime minister...
Recently, a two-year suspension of the government's debt limit in the United States passed. In addition, the government has not yet passed a stopgap...
The price of gold has risen almost $ 40 during today’s session and has clearly breached the $ 1,750level and is heading towards the highest levels...
US stocks open higher after the Senate reached a government funding deal Mixed macroeconomic data from the US Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) shares surge...
The US economy advanced an annual 6.7% on quarter in the second quarter of 2021, slightly above analysts' expectations of 6.6%. Upward revisions...
Energy prices, especially natural gas prices, rallied massively. While a pullback on the natural gas market could have been spotted in the past two days,...
German CPI inflation reading for September was released at 1:00 pm BST. Inflation rate increased to 4.10 % year-on-year in September, after...
The German benchmark index pulls back from a crucial price zone on Thursday after a strong start to trading. D1 chart The DE30 is encountering strong...
