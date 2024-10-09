BREAKING: US durable goods orders rose sharply in August
New orders for US manufactured durable goods were up 1.8 % MoM in August, following 0.1% decrease (revised to 0.5%) in July and well above market...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
PBoC intensifies cryptocurrency crackdown Twitter enables tipping with Bitcoin Institutional investors are turning their attention to Ethereum,...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 makes failed attempt of breaking above 15,700 pts SPD likely to enter coalition with Greens and...
German elections were held last weekend and results point to a shift in power in Europe's largest economy. Results showed that SPD, led by Olaf Scholz,...
European markets set to open higher US durable goods data for August BoE Governor and ECB President set to speak Futures...
Stocks in Asia launched a new week in mixed moods. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi gained, Nikkei traded flat and indices from China traded mixed DAX...
In this webinar we will discuss: What German elections mean for the markets? Is Evergrande still a risk for the markets? How the minor change...
European indices ended session in the red China intensifies cryptocurrency crackdown Evergrande misses payment deadline Brent is testing this...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3674 Target:1.3200 Stop:...
Nike (NKE.US) stock slumped 7% during today's session after the apparel giant reduced its revenue forecasts due to supply chain issues which are hurting...
Fed meeting is already behind us but central banks will remain near the top of the agenda next week, thanks to the ECB event. Apart from that, situation...
ANZ BANK issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stocks open lower amid Evergrande concerns Robinhood (HOOD.US), Coinbase (COIN.US) stocks under pressure as China intensifies cryptocurrency crackdown Roku...
While European equity markets are pulling back slightly today, cryptocurrencies are experiencing another steep drop. Bitcoin as well as major altcoins,...
German elections to be held this Sunday First federal elections in post-Merkel era SPD leads in polls but will need partners to rule Market...
While the FOMC meeting this week was quite hawkish, it failed to trigger large moves on the market. Fed gave the most clear hint on when tapering may start...
European indices set to open slightly lower Number of Fed members set to speak German IFO index for September A wild week...
In spite of upbeat moods seen on Wall Street yesterday, today's Asian session was mixed. Nikkei gained, Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 dropped and...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
