BREAKING: SNB cuts rates by 25bps; USDCHF ticks higher 📈
- Switzerland, SNB decision. Actual: 1.25%. Forecast: 1.25%. Previously: 1.5%. SNB SEES 2024 INFLATION AT 1.3% (PREVIOUS FORECAST WAS...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Futures indicate a higher opening of the session in Europe Investors' attention turns to the decisions of the SNB, BoE and Norges Bank A...
German PPI YoY actual -2.2% (forecast -2%, previous -3.3%) German PPI MoM actual 0% (forecast 0.1%, previous 0.2%) In May 2024, lower energy prices...
Thursday's session in Asia-Pacific markets is proceeding in a mixed mood. Japan's Nikkei is currently gaining close to 0.25%, the Hang Seng...
Wall Street was closed today due to US holiday and stock cash session was not held. Lack of US traders led to a lower liquidity and overall calmer afternoon...
Swiss National Bank is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 8:30 am BST. Markets are positioning for another rate cut, after...
Crude oil continues its rebound, although today's increase is limited to about 0.5% for both WTI and Brent. In the latter case, we are dealing with...
Chilean peso is gaining today, with the move being triggered by release of a quarterly monetary policy report by Chile's central bank. To be more precise,...
Nvidia has become the largest company listed on Wall Street, and thus also the most valuable company in the world. It took it only 96 days to grow from...
PALLADIUM has been struggling as of late, dropping below the $900 per ounce area and reaching the lowest level since mid-February 2024. Precious metal...
AI companies are anticipated to drive significant returns in the short-term (6-12 months), despite potential inflationary pressures in the near-term...
DAX loses slightly during Wednesday's session Attention turned to SMA Solar shares losing 28% Jefferies raises outlook for GEA Group Overall...
Ethereum gains 1.80% today returning above $3,500 after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it is ending its investigation into...
Chinese indices are soaring today, with HK.cash traded almost 2.2% higher as investors reacted to the announcement of financial market reforms at...
Trading on spot US stock market is halted today due to Juneteenth national holiday. Nasdaq and NYSE will reopen tomorrow Despite on that trading on...
UK CPI (for May) came in 2% YoY vs 2% exp. and 2.3% previously (0.3% MoM vs 0.4% exp. and 0.3% previously) Core CPI came in 3.5% YoY vs 3.5% exp. and...
The S&P 500 closed yesterday session one step closer to the historic all-time high 5,500 level as AI-driven Nvidia surged 3.5% becoming the most...
The session in Europe brought moderate gains among the major benchmarks from the Old Continent. The DAX, CAC40 and FTSE all made gains. Indexes on...
Futures on US natural gas (Henry Hub) gains today as extreme heat is expected to spread across the US states, increasing demand for cooling. Recently...