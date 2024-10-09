Bitcoin bounces off six-week low
Bitcoin price has bounced to $43,000 from the 1-1/2-month low of $40,200 reached early today on hopes that the fallout from indebted developer China Evergrande...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Oil In spite of a pick-up in new coronavirus Delta variant cases, global demand for oil drop just to slightly below 98 million barrels per day...
European markets trade higher DE30 jumps 300 points off Monday's low Lufthansa rallies on US border reopening and plans to pay...
When it comes to unprofitable companies, guidance and ARR (Annual Recurring Income) are more important to investors than surprise at a short-term profit. UiPath...
Platinum catches a breath following yesterday's sell-off. While declines on PLATINUM market yesterday were not as severe as on PALLADIUM market, precious...
European markets seen opening higher Riksbank and Bank of Japan decisions US housing market data for August Situation on...
Stocks in Asia managed to catch a breath after yesterday's plunge with S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.15% higher. Japanese Nikkei caught up with yesterday's...
China Evergrande default concerns weigh on market sentiment Equity sell-off accelerates Bitcoin tumbles as regulatory concerns intensify European...
Evergrande plunged as much as 10.2% to its lowest in over 11 years as investors doubt the developer with $305 billion of liabilities can pay $83.5 million...
The United States plans to loosen restrictions for international visitors who are vaccinated against Covid-19, the White House reported today. The new...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7250 Target:0.7646 Stop:...
Today's session is being marked by the sell-off on the stock market, after Evergrande group, one of China's largest real estate groups, finds itself...
US stocks open lower Evergrande fears weigh on market sentiment Tesla (TSLA.US) criticized by the chief of the National Transportation...
Sell-off on the global stock markets continues to intensify. Plunge triggered by mounting concerns over a massive default in the Chinese real estate market...
US government is preparing further restrictions on the cryptocurrency market Concerns over China and caution ahead of FED meeting weighed on sentiment Ripple...
Evergrande is the second largest property developer in China Its debt amounts to around 300 billion USD Company has construction...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 drops below lower limit of Overbalance structure Infineon launched new chip production facility...
Stock markets all around the world are plunging today. Sell-off is reasoned with mounting concerns about a default of the Chinese real estate company,...
