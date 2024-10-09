Economic calendar: Central banks in focus this week
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Stocks in Asia slumped at the beginning of a new week as concerns over possible default in the Chinese real estate market mount. Hong Kong-listed...
In this webinar we will discuss: Could Evergrande become another “Lehman Moment”? Will the Fed move on with tightening plans? Is...
Global stocks under pressure US dollar strengthens further Risk aversion on the commodity markets The final session of the week brings a clear...
Canadian National Railway (CNI.US) stock jumped more than 3.0% during today's session after the railway company announced plans to cut spending, streamline...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US rose slightly to 71 in September of 2021 from a decade-low of 70.3 in August, preliminary...
While this week was interesting as investors were offered US inflation and retail sales readings, it is nowhere near as interesting as the week ahead!...
US stocks open lower UoM consumer sentiment rises less than expected Invesco (IVZ.US) stock surges on M&A news US indices launched today's...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment rose from 70.3 pts in August to 71.0 pts in September against expected 72.0 pts. The Consumer...
Volatility ahead of the Wall Street session is very limited. In fact, the declines do not exceed 0.1%, although in the afternoon we saw a clear retraction...
DAX to undergo a massive makeover New criteria for inclusion in the index Expansion to a 40-member format DE30 trades sideways...
European markets trade mostly sideways this week as investors look for a trigger for the next big move. However, it was not the case for every US index....
Stocks in Europe set to open higher University of Michigan data Quadruple witching day in the US Futures markets point to...
Stocks traded mixed overnight as investors were weighing risk related to Chinese housing companies against improved outlook for US taper Nikkei...
European indices rebound Macro data from the US supports the dollar Gold and silver plunges European indices finished today’s session...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) shares fell more than 5% during today's session after Piper Sandler downgraded the alternative-meat maker stock to an underweight...
Retail sales in the US unexpectedly jumped to 0.7% mom in August, following an downwardly revised 1.8% decline in July, and beating market forecasts of...
Precious metals are trading under heavy selling pressure today. In the afternoon, gold fell by more than 2% and the price is approaching $1750 an ounce....
Negative sentiment on Wall Street US retail sales unexpectedly rose in August Las Vegas Sands (LVS.US) stock tumble on China’s casino crackdown US...
