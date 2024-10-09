BREAKING: US retail sales rose unexpectedly
US retail sales data for August was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected and caused some moves on the...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Apple (AAPL.US) unveiled its new products during an event on Tuesday, including new iPhone 13 smartphones. As it is usually the case, the event was eagerly...
Today at 1:30 pm BST the US retail sales data for August will be released. This is the last important report ahead of the Fed's decision next week....
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 tested 50-hour moving average near 15,700 pts Wacker Chemie (WCH.DE) boosted full-year forecasts Following...
Q2 GDP report from New Zealand turned out to be a big positive surprise. Market expected that the New Zealand economy grew by 1.4% quarter-over-quarter...
European markets expected to open mixed US retail sales report for August at 1:30 pm BST Speech from ECB President Lagarde Futures...
Stocks in Asia traded mostly lower but there was not any major news that would justify the move. Australian S&P/ASX 200 is one the few indices...
European indices finished the session in red Oil prices up 3%, after EIA data showed a bigger-than-expected drop in US crude stocks Inflation in...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0312 Target:1.0800 Stop:...
Apple shares fell over 1% yesterday after the tech giant unveiled the latest smartphone model, the iPhone 13, as well as a variety of other products. This...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 6.422 million barrels in the week ended September 10, following an 1.529 million decrease in the previous...
US stocks opened flat US industrial production growth slowed in August Microsoft stock (MSFT.US) plans to buy back up to $ 60 billion in shares...
Total industrial production in the US rose 0.4% in August, easing from 0.9% growth in July and missing market consensus of a 0.5 %...
The annual inflation rate in Canada roseto 4.1% in August from 3.7% in July and compared to market forecasts of 3.9%, with base effects from last year...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 trades between 50- and 200-hour moving averages Brenntag boosts full-year EBITDA forecasts European...
The British pound is the best performing G10 currency today. Currency gained against most of its peers following release of the CPI inflation data for...
While stocks in Europe and the United States managed to recover somewhat from last week's declines, indices from China continue to underperfom. Chinese...
European markets set for lower opening DoE report expected to show drop in energy inventories Canadian CPI data to be released at...
