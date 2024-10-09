Morning wrap (15.09.2021)
Stocks in Asia trade lower following a release of disappointing data from China. Kospi is one of the few indices from the region that trades higher Chinese...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
European stocks close flat US core CPI fell more than expected USD under pressure, precious metals are gaining European indices finished today's...
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today that its consumer price index fell slightly to 5.3% YoY in August from 5.4% reported in June and July, matching...
Plug Power (PLUG.US) - US hydrogen cell company, gains over 5% during today's Wall Street session. The company announced that it would expand...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3838 Target:1.4250 Stop:...
US inflation rate slows to 5.3% YoY, in line with expectations Oracle (ORCL.US) stock dropped after mixed quarterly figures Apple's (AAPL.US)...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for August has just been released. The data came in line with expectations as the headline inflation dropped slightly...
EURUSD failed to break above a key resistance marked with the downward trendline but holds in the vicinity of 1.1850 area. Key macro release of the day...
Netflix is a great example of growth action, combining long-term capitalization potential with excellent capital resource allocation flexibility. This...
Oil WTI breaks above key resistance, paving the way for a test of $72.50 mark Bank of America expects oil price to reach $100 per barrel...
European markets trade mixed DE30 recovers from morning dip Siemens Healthineers to release new mid-term targets in November Stocks...
Gold took a hit last week and pulled back from the area marked with 38.2% retracement ($1,825 area) to 50% retracement of the upward move launched in March...
European markets seen opening flat US CPI data for August due at 1:30 pm BST According to the current situation on the futures markets,...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher today in an attempt to catch up with gains made during yesterday's Europe and US session. Kospi is outperformer...
European stocks gain for 1st time in five sessions Dow Jones and the S&P 500 attempt to rebound from last week losses US inflation expectations...
Alibaba (BABA.US) shares fell sharply during today's session after Financial Times reported that the Chinese authorities are looking to break up its...
Over the last few sessions we have seen the dollar regain strength against the forex majors and today's session again marks the strength of the USD...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7366 Target:0.7585 Stop:...
Litecoin and other cryptocurrencies prices rose sharply following a suspicious press release sent out by GlobeNewswire that referenced a partnership...
