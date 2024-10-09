Daily summary: Oil prices under pressure, ECB “recalibrates” PEPP
European equities mixed, US indices move slightly higher The ECB slows down the pace of PEPP, but says this isn’t tapering Oil...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
More
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
European equities mixed, US indices move slightly higher The ECB slows down the pace of PEPP, but says this isn’t tapering Oil...
Lululemon Athletica (LULU.US) is surging more than 12% during today’s US trading session. The apparel retailer reported Q2 results that topped analysts...
OIL.WTI Oil WTI price remains limited by the downward trend line (the trend started in early-July) Moreover, the 50-day moving average...
The US Department of Energy released the latest oil inventories data. Key takeaways from the report: Oil inventories: -1.5 mn (vs expected:...
US equity markets opened flat, but march higher Upbeat jobless claims data GameStop tumbled after quarterly results US equity...
The press conference with the ECB President Lagarde has just ended. Below we present some key takeaways: Rebound phase in recovery increasingly...
Oil experienced quite a steep drop shortly after 1:00 pm BST. The move was triggered by news from China. It was officially confirmed that China decided...
The European Central Bank has just announced its decision. Interest rates were obviously left unchanged - there is no surprise here at all. However, the...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 halts decline near 15,500 pts area Merck boosts mid-term outlook European stock markets...
Monetary policy decision announcement from the European Central Bank at 12:45 pm BST is a key event of the day. President Lagarde will hold a press conference...
Upward correction on OIL.WTI was halted at the downward trendline last week. Price pulled back later on but bulls managed to find support at the zone ranging...
European stocks set to open lower ECB to announce policy decision at 12:45 pm BST 6 Fed members set to deliver speeches Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.13%, Dow Jones moved 0.20% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.57%. Russell 2000...
Global stock markets extend declines Natural gas and aluminum prices at record levels BoC leave interest rates unchanged Wednesday's session...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Company recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell more than 1% despite upbeat sales figures from China. Recent data showed the electric vehicle maker’s sales increased...
During today's session, natural gas prices rose by nearly 10%, reaching the highest levels since 2014. The rally could be fueled by concerns about...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. The quantitative easing program...
US stocks start session slightly lower Nio (NIO.US) stock under pressure after news of $2 billion stock offering Coinbase (COIN.US) shares...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 10 October 2024
|test_cookie
|cc 25 January 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 9 October 2025
|__hssc
|cc 9 October 2024
|SESSID
|cc 2 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 6 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 16 October 2024
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 9 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|countryIsoCode
|xtbLanguageSettings
|cc 9 October 2025
|userPreviousBranchSymbol
|cc 9 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|cc 6 July 2025
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|__cfruid
|__cfruid
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 9 October 2025
|_cfuvid
|TS5b68a4e1027
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 9 October 2025
|SERVERID
|TS5b68a4e1027
|__hssc
|cc 9 October 2024
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|_cfuvid
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-98728395-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gcl_au
|cc 7 January 2025
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 9 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 9 October 2026
|__hstc
|cc 7 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 10 October 2025
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 9 October 2026
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 9 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 8 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 9 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 17 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|af_id
|cc 23 February 2025
|afUserId
|cc 25 January 2026
|af_id
|cc 24 January 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 1 February 2024
|_ga
|cc 9 October 2026
|_gid
|cc 10 October 2024
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 9 October 2026
|__hstc
|cc 7 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 9 October 2026
|_gcl_au
|cc 7 January 2025
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 3 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 21 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 9 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 3 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 7 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 3 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 7 April 2025
|IDE
|cc 3 November 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 7 April 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 7 April 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 3 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|MUID
|cc 3 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 7 January 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 3 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|li_sugr
|cc 30 May 2024
|guest_id_marketing
|cc 9 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|cc 9 October 2026
|guest_id
|cc 9 October 2026
|muc_ads
|cc 9 October 2026
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|cc 7 April 2025
|MSPTC
|cc 3 November 2025
|IDE
|cc 3 November 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|bcookie
|cc 9 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 10 October 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
|bscookie
|cc 1 March 2025
|li_gc
|cc 7 April 2025
|bcookie
|cc 9 October 2025
|li_gc
|cc 7 April 2025
|lidc
|cc 10 October 2024
|personalization_id
|cc 9 October 2026
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator