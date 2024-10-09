Daily summary: European stocks start week higher
European bourses finished session higher Potential stimulus in Japan and China Holiday in the United States and Canada European indices finished...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:130.66 Target:134.50 Stop:...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Company recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: ...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
This week starts off relatively quiet due to the US and Canadian holidays. However, last week was marked by the release of the NFP report on friday, which...
Bitcoin will become legal tender in El Salvador on Tuesday Bitcoin broke above psychological 50k level NFTs support Ethereum rally The past...
European stocks trade higher DE30 jumps above 50% retracement of last week's drop 10 new additions to DAX index announced Stock...
Upbeat moods can be spotted on the cryptocurrency market at the beginning of a new week. Coins gained over the week with Bitcoin managing to break above...
European indices set to open slightly higher Holiday in the United States and Canada Stock index futures point to a flat or slightly...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi drop while Nikkei and indices from China trade higher DAX...
NFP report for August well below expectations USD tumbles after jobs data, precious metals gain European equity markets pull back Friday...
DocuSign (DOCU.US) gained roughly 6% during today’s US trading session after the company delivered strong quarterly results. Second-quarter earnings...
Ugly headline non-farm payrolls number Wage growth accelerated in August The NFP report for August turned out to be a huge disappointment....
NFP report for August and OPEC+ meeting are behind us and now markets shift their attention to number of central bank policy decisions scheduled for next...
The headline ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the month of August fell to 61.7 from 64.1 a month ago. However, the result was slightly above the consensus...
US markets open slightly lower on Friday NFP figures for August below forecasts Hewlett Packard jumped after solid earnings US...
The NFP report for August has just been released. The long-awaited data surprised to the downside as the headline non-farm payrolls number showed a huge miss...
The US dollar is trading lower against the majority of other major currencies ahead of the release of key jobs data. US index futures are trading little...
