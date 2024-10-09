BREAKING: US CB Consumer Confidence Index well below expectations
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 113.8 in August from the previous month's 129.1 and well below market expectations...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
GDP Growth Annualized in Canada decreased to -1.10 % in the second quarter of 2021 from 5.50 % in the first quarter of 2021. On the monthly basis the economy ...
Today's session in Europe started in positive moods, but the situation changed significantly in the afternoon. On the one hand, downward move can be...
Oil Oil prices increased following the landfall of the Ida hurricane on the US Gulf coast. Almost 2 million barrels of daily production has been...
European markets trade higher DE30 tested 16,000 pts area Deutsche Wohnen recommends shareholders accept Vonovia offer European...
Flash CPI data from the euro area for the month of August has just been released. Markets expected a print of 2.7% YoY (vs previously: 2.2% YoY). Meanwhile,...
Antipodean currencies - Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar - can be found among top performing major currencies today. However, NZD is outperforming...
European markets set for higher opening Flash inflation from the euro area Q2 GDP report from Canada Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.43%, Nasdaq added 0.90%, Dow Jones moved 0.16% lower and Russell 2000 dropped...
Global equities start week higher US100 and US500 both hit new ATH’s Low volatility in the Forex market As for the Forex market, the...
Li Auto (LI.US) stock erased early gains and is trading 6% lower after a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer reported a surprise second-quarter...
Upbeat moods prevail in the US stock market. The lack of specific announcements regarding the start of the tapering timeline from Jerome Powell supports...
This new week starts off relatively calm, after a busier Friday session. Powell's speech during the Jackson Hole symposium ended up not bringing any...
Some emerging market currencies perform remarkably well today, although it is worth noting that volatility is limited as the London market is closed today....
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hit new all-time highs Japan decides to suspend Moderna`s (MRNA.US) COVID-19 vaccine Affirm stock (AFRM.US) soars 40%...
Chinese government declares further crackdown on crypto Exchange activity of Bitcoin and Ethereum on the rise Bitcoin bulls struggle to break above...
Inflation Rate in Germany rose to 3.90% in August from 3.80 % in July and in line with market expectations. Monthly CPI amounted to 0.0%, with the...
European stocks trade higher DE30 tested 15,900 pts but failed Lufthansa plans to boost capacity for business travellers Majority...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator