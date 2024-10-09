US OPEN: Wall Street subdued ahead of Jackson Hole
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
US stocks trade nearly flat US GDP growth slightly below expectations. Jobless claims on the rise Comments from FED officials Coty (COTY.US)...
The market currently focuses on several factors that are more or less related to each other. The situation could clear up on Friday at 3:00 p.m. BST at...
The US economy advanced by an annualized 6.6% % in the second quarter, following a 6.4 % expansion in the previous three-month period,...
Minutes from the ECB July meeting have just been released. Below we presents highlights of the report: New forward guidance best understood...
The German benchmark index finds short-term support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. D1 chart The DE30 is able to recover somewhat from...
Airbus (AIR.DE), one of the world's largest manufacturers, has managed to weather the pandemic and continues to benefit from struggles of its main...
European indices trade lower DE30 reaches a 1-week low Delivery Hero reports EBITDA loss for H1 2021 Stocks in Europe are...
USDCAD currency pair experienced some steep gains at the end of the previous week. Nevertheless, sentiment on the pair took a U-turn after the week. Taking...
European markets set for lower opening ECB minutes to be released at 12:30 pm BST US Q2 GDP data revision, jobless claims Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading at new record levels. S&P 500 gained 0.22%, Dow Jones added 0.11%, Nasdaq moved 0.15% higher and...
European indices remain little changed on Wednesday US indices slightly higher, Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit new records amid low volatility No major...
EURAUD pair fell sharply at the beginning of the week. Looking at the D1 interval, the sell-off has hit a key support level. The zone marked in green at...
Nordstrom (JWN.US) stock plunged over 16.0% during today's session despite the fact that the department store chain posted upbeat quarterly results....
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.1732 Target:1.1400 Stop:...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 2.979 million barrels in the week ended August 20th, following an 3.234 million barrels decrease in the previous...
US stocks start session flat US durable goods orders fall less than expected Toll Brothers (TOL.US) stock climbs as earnings beat US...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods fell to -0.1% MoM in July, following upwardly revised 0.9% increase in June and above ...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German index - DAX (DE30). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that buyers managed to halt...
Copper price has risen by almost 7% since plunging to a six month low of 8660 in the past week. Despite the rebound, price remains below the crucial resistance...
