💲 USD does not give up
A bit of holiday apathy broke into the markets, which means that the bulls do not have the strength to push the indices towards new all-time highs. EURUSD...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Ripple price rallied over 150% from the 20th July and despite ongoing correction is performing better compared to many other altcoins. One of the reasons...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 pulls back below downward trendline Airbus receives order for 30 narrowbody aircraft from Delta...
GBPJPY traded in a downward move since late-May 2021. However, the downward move was stopped at the 149.75 support zone at the end of the previous week....
European markets set for flat opening German IFO index and US durable goods orders data DOE report expected to show decline Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher and reached new record highs. S&P 500 gained 0.15%, Nasdaq added 0.52%, Dow Jones moved 0.09%...
The New Zealand dollar is the strongest among major currencies Crude oil continues to move higher Mixed sentiment in the European stock market The...
Best Buy (BBY.US) stock rose more than 9.0% during today's session after the electronics retailer posted upbeat quarterly figures. Company earned $2.98...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Company Veeva Systems (VEEV.US) is the benchmark enterprise SaaS (Software as a Service) solution in the life sciences industry. Since the company's...
US indices extend gains NASDAQ 100 hit new all-time high Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US) stock surges after upbeat quarterly results US indices...
Both oil benchmarks are gaining ca. 1.5% today, although at some point crude oil rose by 2%. Prices rebounded thanks to the problems of the US dollar and...
Gold Gold price gained over $100 per ounce over the past 2 weeks and broke above the $1,800 mark as well as 50-session moving average Goldman...
European market trade mixed DE30 retests downward trendline in 15,900 pts area Lanxess buys microbial unit from IFF for $1.3 billion European...
Equity and commodity markets rallied amid broad risk-on moods. Oil was one of the top gainers with Brent and WTI gaining over 5%. That was a major reversal...
European markets set for higher opening API report on oil inventories Futures markets point to a higher opening of the European cash...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.85%, Dow Jones moved 0.61% higher, Nasdaq rallied 1.55% and Russell 2000...
Nasdaq and S&P 500 reached new ATH Precious metals prices move higher US dollar under pressure During today's session we could observe...
