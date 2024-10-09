Drug makers shares rose after FDA grants full approval to Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine
Pfizer (PFE.US), BioNTech (BNTX.US) shares rose 3% and 11% respectively after FDA granted full U.S. approval of their Covid-19 vaccine for use in people...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
On Monday, we can observe a rebound of precious metals, which can be explained by a correction of the dollar. Gold broke above the major resistance zone...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7188 Target:0.7470 Stop:...
NASDAQ hits new all-time high US PMI indices below expectations Uber (UBER.US) shares fell sharply after California court invalidates gig worker US...
The release of the minutes of the last FOMC meeting ended up boosting the U.S dollar and, since then, the USD has been appreciating strongly against the...
The IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI fell to 61.20 in August from 63.4 in July, a third straight month of decline from May's all-time high and below market...
Ethereum has rebounded sharply over the past month. The price of the second most popular cryptocurrency in the world has almost doubled from July's...
Bitcoin above psychological 50k level Blackrock invested nearly $400M in Bitcoin mining stocks PayPal will allow clients in the UK to buy, hold...
Stock in Europe trade higher DE30 drops below 200-hour moving average RWE signs memorandum of understanding with Naftogaz Stock...
Equities and commodities started a new week by moving higher. Improved moods can also be spotted on other risky assets, like for example cryptocurrencies....
Release of a flash PMI indices for August is a key event of the day in Europe. Readings from France and Germany have already been released. French data...
European markets set for higher opening PMIs from Europe and the United States Jackson Hole symposium to be held online European...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gains 1.8%, Kospi adds 1.5% and S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.30% higher. Indices...
In this webinar we will discuss: Will the Fed announce QE taper this week? Can this finally end the bull market? Why are OIL prices tumbling? You...
Global stocks rebound slightly EURUSD returns to 1.17 level Cryptocurrencies rose sharply Friday's macroeconomic calendar was not very...
Spotify (SPOT.US) stock surges more than 5% after the streaming company announced that its board approved a $1 billion stock buyback which will begin in...
Stock markets moved lower this week in a post-FOMC risk-off move. Fed will remain in the spotlight next week with the Jackson Hole symposium beginning...
US indexes on track to book weekly losses US 10-year bond yield continues to move lower Foot Locker (FL.US) stock surges on strong quarterly...
Canada retail sales data for June was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed and did not trigger any major moves on the market. Highlights...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
