📈Spectacular rebound of Bitcoin❗
Bitcoin began a local downward correction on August 14, after the major cryptocurrency hit local highs around $ 48,000. However, the declines halted...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 retest 38.2% retracement Volkswagen cuts production at Wolfsburg factory Stock markets...
Chinese indices were among top underperformers during today's Asian session. Apart from overall downbeat moods, equities from China were pressured...
European markets seen opening slightly lower Canadian retail sales at 1:30 pm BST Earnings from Deere and Foot Locker Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.13%, Nasdaq added 0.11% while Dow Jones dropped 0.19% and Russell 2000 moved...
Fears of early Fed tapering weigh on market sentiment Jobless claims hit a new pandemic-era low Commodities extended recent declines European...
Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock is trading 7% lower after the owner of the popular trading app warned of a slowdown in trading activity, mainly in crypto-currencies,...
Weekly jobless claims declined further last week beating Wall Street expectations, while longer-term unemployment signs also showed improvement, the Labor...
US stock hit 4-week low Fears of early Fed tapering weigh on market sentiment Macy’s (M.US) stock surged after upbeat quarterly results US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.348 million in the week ended August 14th, compared to 0.375 million rise reported...
Among a number of the US retailers that reported Q2 earnings this week, investors were offered a report from Walmart (WMT.US), one of the largest retailers...
The German benchmark index loses ground in the short term on Thursday as the Fed prepares for tapering. D1 chart The DE30 managed to stop today's...
European indices plunge on taper fears DE30 reaches low of the day near 15,615 pts Thyssenkrupp sells Carbon Components unit European...
FOMC minutes revealed that US central bankers believe tapering of the quantitative easing programme should begin this year. With just 4 months of the year...
Risk-off moods can be spotted on the equity and commodities markets following release of FOMC minutes yesterday. Document showed that FOMC members think...
Risk-off moods during European pre-market trades Norges Bank sets rates, US jobless claims US retailers report earnings Post-FOMC...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.07%, Dow Jones moved 1.08% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.89%. Russell 2000...
FOMC Minutes point out that tapering may begin at the end of the year European bourses finished session mostly higher US crude inventories fell...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
