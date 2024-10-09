BREAKING: USD strengthens after downbeat retail sales data
US retail sales data for July was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be weaker than expected and trigger some moves...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The price of gold has recovered over two-thirds of its recent losses and is approaching $ 1,800 an ounce. The rebound of gold was possible thanks to a...
Gold Gold price rebounds as US yields drop and in spite of strong US dollar Outlook for the future monetary policy in the United States...
European markets trade lower DE30 halts decline at 15,800 pts Siemens and Duerr are considering acquisitions European stock...
Align Technology's second quarter results beat expectations with strong demand for its Invisalign tooth alignment system. The company is benefiting...
NZD dollar plunged during the Asian session today after the first Covid-19 case since February was reported in New Zealand. While it is just a single case,...
European markets set to open lower Fed Chair Powell to speak in the evening US retail sales data for July to be released at 1:30...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.31%, S&P 500 added 0.26%, Nasdaq dropped 0.20% and Russell 2000 moved 0.89%...
Global stock markets fall on Monday Poor data from China weighs on sentiment Gold prices testing $1,790 an ounce Global equity...
Sonos (SONO.US), speaker and sound accessory company, surged roughly 10% during today’s US trading session. A ruling by US International...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US equities fall on Monday US30 below the 50-hour moving average as cyclicals plunge Tesla (TLSA.US) faces a formal safety probe US...
Walmart’s is looking for digital currency and crypto product lead US Treasury to provide clearer crypto tax guidelines Bitcoin popularity...
Copper prices fell more than 2% at the beginning of the week, which may be associated with poor economic data from China. Industrial production for July...
European stock markets trade lower DAX below 16,000 pts German state begins to reduce stake in Lufthansa (LHA.DE) European indices launched...
While market attention is increasingly tied to the US dollar, due a potential tapering, this week's increased volatility may be seen on the AUDNZD...
Stocks in Europe set for lower opening NY Empire State Manufacturing Canada wholesales and manufacturing sales figures Futures markets point...
