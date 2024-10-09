Morning wrap (16.08.2021)
Stocks in Asia are trading mostly lower. Nikkei fell 1.7%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, while Kospi is closed due to a bank holiday. Indices from China...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
European and US stocks continue to push higher USD weaker across the board after Michigan data Precious metals supported by weaker...
The Honest Company (HNST.US) is one of the worst performing stocks during today’s US session. Its shares tanked by more than 25% after poor quarterly...
University of Michigan’s preliminary data for August turned out to be a huge miss. The headline consumer sentiment index crashed below Covid-19 crisis...
Major stock indices from Europe and US rose sharply this week after recent US CPI data softened the view that the Federal Reserve may exit monetary stimulus...
US500 and US30 at new record highs University of Michigan’s data for August disappointed Walt Disney soared after strong...
University of Michigan has just released its flash data for August. The headline Michigan Consumer Sentiment came in at 70.2 against expected 81.2 (previously...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 110.19 Target:112.50 Stop:...
During today's session, one can observe a continuation of the upward movement on the European stock market. It seems that investors have digested the...
DAX reaches new record high European shares on course for 10th day of gains Adidas (ADS.DE) is selling Reebok to Authentic Brands European...
EURAUD pair has been moving in a downward trend recently. Nevertheless, looking at the H1 interval, the downtrend line was broken, and we are currently...
European markets expected to open flat US Consumer Sentiment in focus Eurozone trade balance figures Futures markets point to a more or less...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.30%, Dow Jones added 0.04% and Nasdaq moved 0.35% higher. Russell...
European indices mostly higher DE30 and US500 at new record highs US PPI inflation running hot Thursday’s session...
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) jumped more than 10% during today’s US session after its second-quarter results turned out to be exceptionally strong. The...
US PPI surged at record pace in July Rising concerns about supply chains amid China’s new restrictions The spread between CPI...
Cryptocurrencies have experienced a pullback during today’s session. Bitcoin was unable to break above the resistance area near $46,500, which we...
Equity markets basically unchanged on Thursday Bond yields tick up higher after high PPI inflation print eBay’s third-quarter...
A set of US economic data has just been released. First of all, the PPI inflation print for the month of July turned out to be higher than expected. PPI...
