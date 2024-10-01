What to expect from RBA tomorrow❓
Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 5:30 am BST. Rates are expected to remain at 12-year highs,...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on USDJPY at the following...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on EURJPY at the following...
Bitcoin started the week in a weaker sentiment and the price of the largest cryptocurrency is once again losing nearly 2%, approaching $65,000. Comments...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a short position on EURJPY at the following levels: Entry (market):...
Wall Street indices open Russell 2000 tests 2,000 pts area Aaron's rallies over 30%, AMC Networks slumps 11% Wall Street indices...
New York Fed Empire manufacturing index for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST. The report is often overlooked by markets and does not trigger any...
DAX gains slightly after last week's weak end Adidas launches internal investigation into potential bribery allegations Investor attention...
Cryptocurrencies are extending declines at the start of the week. Bitcoin lost nearly 0.7% at the start of Monday's session, Ethereum nearly 1.5%,...
Despite worse sentiment in Asia, futures point to higher opening in Europe A light macro calendar ahead, however, some volatility may be provided...
Friday's trading on Wall Street ended in mixed sentiment. The Nasdaq technology index was the only benchmark to post any intraday gains, nevertheless...
Wall Street is mostly down minimally today. The S&P 500 loses 0.12%, the Dow Jones loses 0.3%, while the Nasdaq 100 gains 0.3% Among BigTech Nvidia...
Gold futures gains today almost 1.3% as US 10-year treasury yields dropped to 4.21% the lowest level since 1 April 2024. Loretta Mester, chair of the Cleveland...
The Fed's hawkish stance surprised the market, leading to gains in the USD market in the second half of the week. The market's attention is now...
Cryptocurrencies are extending the declines at the end of the week, which has to do with the strength of the U.S. dollar and the massive declines seen...
Wall Street is losing at the start of today's session. US30 and US500 are losing 0.7% and 0.35% respectively, US100 is trading flat US consumer...
Today, US macro data came in mixed. Both import and export prices dropped, but prelim inflation expectations according to University of Michigan risen...
University of Michigan sentiments came in 65.6 vs 72 expected and 69.1 previously Expectations: 67.6 vs 72 exp. and 68.8 previously Current condition:...
Today, macro reading from the US fuelled a perspective of disinflationary effects in the economy, with both import and export prices falling faster than...