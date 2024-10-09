Economic calendar: It's NFP day!
European markets set to slightly higher Jobs data from the United States and Canada Cannabis companies Canopy Growth and Cronos report...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.60%, Dow Jones and Nasdaq added 0.78% each while Russell 2000 rallied 1.81% Moods...
European equities climb for fourth straight session Continuing claims hit new pandemic-era low US100 hit new all-time high European indices...
ViacomCBS (VIAC.US) stock surges more than 6.0% after the company posted solid quarterly results and announced it signed up the highest number of new streaming...
Weekly jobless claims declined further last week meeting Wall Street expectations, while longer-term unemployment signs showed improvement, the Labor Department...
Today Ethereum blockchain underwent major network adjustment, called London hard fork, also referred to as EIP-1559. This was the one of the most highly...
Weekly jobless claims fall in line with expectations Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock fell more than 10% after a four-day surge Moderna (MRNA.US) and ...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.385 million in the week ended July 31st, compared to the 0.400 million rise reported in...
Oil: Brent below $ 70 a barrel, WTI is trading around $ 68 a barrel Russia hopes Iran will join the OPEC + deal when the US lifts sanctions (positive...
The German benchmark index fluctuates between gains and losses on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 has been moving in a short-term uptrend channel for...
NFP report for July is a key economic release of the week. US jobs data will be released on Friday, 1:30 pm BST and will be closely watched by market participants....
The Bank of England decided to take a wait-and-see approach during its August monetary policy meeting and left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 breaks above 15,700 pts Bayer announced a $2 billion acquisition European stock...
Monetary policy decision announcement from Bank of England at 12:00 pm BST is a key macro event of the day. BoE is expected to leave rates unchanged. Market...
European markets set to open slightly lower Bank of England to announce policy decision at 12:00 pm BST Virgin Galactic, Moderna...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.46%, Dow Jones declined 0.92% and Russell 2000 slumped 1.23%. Nasdaq gained...
European stocks at record high Fed vice chair Clarida: Taper could begin later this year ADP report weaker than expected US ISM's services...
Job creation at private companies tumbled in July ISM's services index jumped to a new record high During today's session, investors...
One of the most important events of the day was the speech of the Vice President of the Federal Reserve, Richard Clarida. Many traders wondered what tone...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
