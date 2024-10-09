Ethereum trades near key support
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Following a solid rally at the end of July, Ethereum price pulled back at the beginning of August. The second most famous cryptocurrency is trading over...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 tests resistance at 15,565 pts BMW and Infineon released earnings reports European stock...
Oil prices took a steep dive yesterday in the afternoon, with Brent and WTI dropping more than 3% over 2 hours. There was no clear trigger for the move....
European market expected to open flat US factory orders data and API report on oil stocks Nikola, Lyft and Alibaba to report earnings Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.19%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% lower and Russell 2000 closed 0.48% lower. Nasdaq...
European equities started August in upbeat moods US Senate agrees infrastructure bill draft US ISM manufacturing data came out weaker than expected WTI...
Li Auto (LI.US) stock jumped more than 4% early in the session after the Chinese electric vehicle maker delivered 8,589 vehicles in July, a new monthly...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI decreased to 59.5 in July, the weakest in 6 months, compared to 60.6 in June and below analysts' estimates of 60.9. Today's...
Within the last couple of hours, crude oil prices have been trading under increasing selling pressure. So far, no key information has been published that...
In today's session we observe that the EUR/USD pair is practically stagnant. Although the U.S dollar remains weak against the majors currencies, the...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI edged down to 59.9 in July from 60.6 in June, below market forecasts of 60.08. The reading pointed to the second...
US Senate agrees infrastructure bill draft Pfizer (PFE.US) and Moderna (MRNA.US) hike prices of their vaccines Square (SQ.US) stock slides after...
Crypto tax slipped into $1T Infrastructure Bill China intends to maintain pressure on the cryptocurrency market Bank Of America believes El Salvador's...
Stock market session has been rather calm so far and things look similar on the FX market... at least when it comes to major currencies. USD is among the...
We are already past the peak of the Wall Street earnings season for the second quarter of 2021. However, it does not mean that there won't be any noteworthy...
European indices trade higher DE30 fails to break above 15,680 pts area Allianz plunges after investigation news Stocks in...
GBPJPY failed to break above the resistance at 153.30 and a downward correction was launched. Pullback pushed the price to the lower limit of the Overbalance...
European markets set to open higher Manufacturing ISM for July Final PMIs from Europe and US Futures markets point to a higher...
