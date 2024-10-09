Daily summary: US stocks advance as investors look past weak GDP data
European index finished session higher Disappointing macroeconomic data from the US Amazon (AMZN.US) to report earnings after session close European...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Amazon (AMZN.US), the world’s dominant e-commerce company will report earnings today after markets close. Market expects Amazon to report second-quarter...
Robinhood Markets (HOOD.US) shares available at XTB One of the largest public offerings (IPO) this year The IPO of Robinhood Markets' (HOOD.US)...
US GDP growth rate disappoints Initial claims fell less than anticipated The US economy advanced an annualized 6.5% on quarter in Q2 2021,...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US GDP growth well below market forecasts Facebook (FB.US) warns of significant growth slowdown Amazon (AMZN.US) to report earnings after session...
The US economy grew by 6.5 % in the second quarter, following a 6.4 % expansion in the previous three-month period, below analysts’ estimate...
Inflation rate in Germany jumped to 3.8 % in July, from 2.3% in June. It is the highest level since December 1993. Today's...
The German benchmark index is trading over 0.60% higher on Thursday after bouncing off the 50-day moving average. D1 chart The DE30 could form a...
EURUSD pair returned above $ 1.18 after the US Federal Reserve said that it was in no rush to withdraw stimulus. Today, apart from the US GDP data, investors'...
European markets trade higher ahead of US GDP release DE30 bounces off support at 15,475 pts Airbus gains following forecast upgrade European...
The FOMC meeting yesterday did not bring any surprises in terms of policy decisions. Interest rates were left unchanged as well as size and pace of QE...
European markets seen opening flat US GDP report to be released at 1:30 pm BST Amazon to report earnings after session close European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.02%, Dow Jones moved 0.36% lower while Nasdaq and Russell 2000 gained 0.70%...
Fed leaves rates and QE pace unchanged, signals progress on tapering goal US crude stocks fall more than expected Earnings from Facebook (FB.US)...
The press conference of FED chairman Jerome Powell is nearing its end and its course was in line with market expectations. Here are they key takeaways...
Although today's Fed statement did not surprise the markets, we could observe a clear reaction to both the EURUSD and major stock indices.Shortly after...
The Federal Reserve left fed funds rate at 0-0.25% and bond-buying at a $120 billion monthly pace. The central bank already pledged to reduce bond purchases...
