EURUSD ahead of Fed decision
Today at 7:00 p.m. BST the Fed's decision on interest rates will be released, and at 7:30 p.m. BST, Jerome Powell's press conference will begin,...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Facebook (FB.US), the world’s dominant social media platform will report earnings today after markets close. Analysts are expecting robust growth...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 4.089 million barrels in the week ended July 23rd, following an 2.108 million increase in the previous...
US stocks launched session in mixed moods FOMC to announce monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm BST Earnings from Facebook after market close US...
Canada’s annual inflation rate decreased to 3.1% in June from 3.6 % in May and was below market expectations of a 3.2% rise. Core...
Traders are waiting for the FOMC decision scheduled for the evening (6:00 pm GMT). Volatility is expected to be elevated across many markets. US100, GOLD...
The previous meeting of the Federal Reserve led to a significant strengthening of the dollar. This was related to the new Fed macroeconomic projections,...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests resistance at 15,560 pts Deutsche Bank and Deutsche Boerse reported Q2 earnings European...
The FOMC monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm BST is a key event of the day. Monetary policy settings, like interest rates or size of asset purchase programmes,...
European markets expected to open flat FOMC to announce monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm BST Facebook, Boeing and Pfizer among...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower but managed to recover from daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.47%, Dow Jones moved 0.24% lower...
European stocks extended yesterday losses Chinese regulatory crackdown continued to drag down investors' mood Earnings from Apple, Alphabet...
Chinese companies, which are listed on Wall Street, continue their recent slump during today's session. The announcement of new regulations on the...
US indices are under pressure due to negative news from China, where the government wants to subjugate the technology sector. This time, the authorities...
US stocks launched session lower Tesla posted strong quarterly figures Earnings from Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft after market close US stocks...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 129.1 in July from the previous month's 127.3 and well above market expectations...
Coffee: The price of coffee is at multi-year highs due to the very high risk of weak harvest in Brazil due to low temperatures It is worth remembering...
We are in the midst of a most interesting week of the Wall Street earnings season. All of the US mega-cap companies will report earnings this week. Investors...
The Central Bank of Hungary (MNB) raises interest rates more than expected. The main rate is now 1.2%, while analysts expected a hike to 1.1%, compared...
