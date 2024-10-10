BREAKING: Hungarian Central Bank unexpectedly raises base rate to 1.20%
The Central Bank of Hungary (MNB) raises interest rates more than expected. The main rate is now 1.2%, while analysts expected a hike to 1.1%, compared...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Trade Desk recently launched its Solimar platform to take measurable advertising to a whole new level. The delay in disavowing cookies has allowed...
Facts: Price bounced off the major support despite Amazon denied cryptocurrencies payments rumors Tesla conducted no digital asset purchases sales...
In this article: New regulations hit Chinese stocks CHNComp in bear market despite euphoria on Wall Street How to gain exposure to China “Be...
European markets trade lower but off daily lows DE30 climbs back above 15,475 pts area Duerr surges on full-year forecast upgrade European...
Chinese tech sell-off begins to spill over to other parts of the world. European stock markets launched today's trading lower with German DAX (DE30)...
Chinese indices have been underperforming massively over the past 3 sessions. CHNComp dropped almost 12% compared to Thursday's close. Crackdown on...
European markets seen opening lower Conference Board COnsumer Confidence index for July Earnings from Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained 0.24% each, Russell 2000 added 0.33% and Nasdaq finished flat Moods...
Cryptocurrencies are on the rise again Mixed sentiment in the stock market US dollar weakest among G8 currencies While the volatility in traditional...
During today's session, we can observe the weakness of the dollar against the Swiss franc, as a result of which the USDCHF currency pair fell by almost...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Today's session is relatively quiet, with the market showing weak signs of liquidity. However, it appears that the euro is trying to recover against...
TESLA (TSLA.US) is scheduled to release its Q2 earnings report today after the close of the US session. As usual, a conference call and Q&A with Tesla’s...
US stock trade mixed Hasbro (HAS.US) gains in premarket on strong quarterly earnings Tesla (TSLA.US) to report earnings after the closing bell US...
Reportedly Amazon may start accepting cryptocurrency payments by the end of 2021 Bitcoin rose sharply and tested 40k resistance ETH reserves...
Wall Street Q2 2021 earnings season has been on a roll for some time already. However, investors should buckle up as this week will be the big week of...
European market trade lower DE30 halts decline at 200-hour moving average Vonovia-Deutsche Wohnen merger likely to fail European...
Chinese stocks have been underperforming equities from the United States and Europe for months. However, a much steeper drop could be spotted on Friday,...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
