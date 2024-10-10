Economic calendar: German IFO, Tesla earnings
European markets seen opening lower German IFO index for July Tesla to report earnings after Wall Street close Futures markets...
Market news
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed on Monday. Japanese Nikkei gains, Australian S&P/ASX 200 trades flat, while South Korean Kospi drops Chinese...
In this webinar we will discuss: Why US keeps setting records as China tanks? Will the economic worries eventually bite? What to expect from...
European indexes finished the week higher US100 and US500 hit new record highs Mixed PMI figures from the US European indices ended a highly...
Snap (SNAP.US) stock surges more than nearly 25% after the social media company posted surprisingly strong quarterly results. The company which developed...
The IHS Markit survey's flash services sector PMI fell to a reading of 59.8 from 64.6 in June, slowing further from May's record high. Analysts'...
Next week on the financial markets looks very interesting. Not only investors will be offered fresh inside from the Federal Reserve, but also will get...
The bullish momentum is gaining steam during today’s session and the three largest Wall Street indices continue their upward movement. The S&P...
Coffee prices have risen sharply recently. This is related to the extremely low temperatures that hit the key coffee production regions in Brazil, Sao...
NASDAQ 100 hits all-time high Mixed PMI figures Twitter (TWTR.US) stock rose on quarterly earnings US indices launched today's session...
The IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI jumped to 63.10 in July from 62.1 in June and above market forecasts of 61.9. The IHS Markit...
The Nasdaq 100 contracts surpass 15,000 pts, which is a new all-time high. Thus, all losses from the end of the previous week and the beginning of the...
On the weekly charts of both Brent and WTI crude oil, we see that the potential hammer candlestick pattern is forming as the losses from the beginning...
European markets trade higher DE30 reaches 1-week high above 15,600 pts Share of EVs and hybrids in European car sales surge Stocks...
USDCAD is one of the FX pairs to watch today. The pair will get a chance to move at 1:30 pm BST as Canadian retail sales data for May will be released....
French and German PMIs were key macro releases scheduled for the European morning. French reading at 8:15 am BST turned out to be a disappointment with...
European markets seen opening higher PMI releases from Germany, France, UK and US 2 Dow Jones members report earnings Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Dow Jones gained 0.07%, S&P 500 added 0.20% and Nasdaq moved 0.36% higher. Russell 2000 dropped...
Dovish comments from European Central Bank US jobless claims rise unexpectedly Crude oil prices continue to move higher Investors' attention...
