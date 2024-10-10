BREAKING: US crude stocks unexpectedly rise
Crude inventories in the US rose by 2.108 million barrels in the week ended July 16th, following an 7.897 million decrease in the previous week and compared...
Market news
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
US stock markets opened modestly higher US 10Y Treasury yield rebound from 5 month low Netflix (NFLX.US) stock hit on earnings and subscriber miss US...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) stock rose nearly 2 % in premarket after the world's largest soda maker posted upbeat quarterly figures. Company earned 68...
European Central Bank is set to announce monetary policy decisions on Thursday at 12:45 pm BST. Interest rates are expected to be left unchanged. However,...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 recovers above 15,300 pts SAP released Q2 earnings Stocks in Europe are trading higher,...
10-year US yields dropped below 1.15% yesterday - the lowest level since February 2021. However, market rates began to rise along with improvement of moods...
European markets seen opening flat DOE report due at 3:30 pm BST Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson among earnings reporters European...
US indices managed to recover a huge part of Monday's losses yesterday. S&P 500 added 1.52%, Nasdaq jumped 1.57% while Dow Jones moved 1.62%...
Indices rebound after yesterday’s rout US 10Y Treasury yield hit fresh 5-month low Bitcoin fell below $30,000 European indices finished...
Despite recent declines in the stock markets, Peloton (PTON.US) shares are one of the top performers due to two statements issued by the company. Yesterday...
The ongoing session on Wall Street is gaining momentum. Positive sentiment has returned within the last few hours and the US indices are recovering dynamically...
Crude oil prices were under pressure today, despite a moderate rebound in global equity markets. The sentiment remains mixed - although the stock market...
US stock markets opened modestly higher US 10Y Treasury yield hit new 5 month low IBM (IBM.US) stock climbs on upbeat quarterly earnings US...
The price of gold is trading approximately $ 25 above yesterday's lows. Today's increases are a continuation of yesterday's move, which at...
Oil: OPEC+ unexpectedly reaches agreement on future output cuts Agreement was extended until the end of 2022. It was set to expire in...
Fortinet shares are about 50% undervalued relative to their peers. The cybersecurity industry is enjoying significant tailwinds. The executive is...
European markets try bounce after sell-off DE30 gives up most of morning gains Deutsche Post explores options for long-distance drones European...
Stock markets in Europe and the United States experienced a steep sell-off yesterday. German DAX (DE30) dropped 2.6% while US Dow Jones (US30) declined...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
