DE30 gives up most of morning gains
Market news
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Stock markets in Europe and the United States experienced a steep sell-off yesterday. German DAX (DE30) dropped 2.6% while US Dow Jones (US30) declined...
European markets set to open slightly higher US housing data and API report Netflix reports Q2 earnings Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.58%, Dow Jones moved 2.09% lower while Nasdaq declined 1.06%....
European indices had their worst session since October US stock under heavy selling pressure Oil plunges 8% European indices finished today's...
Moderna (MRNA.US), an American company best known for its Covid-19 vaccine, was observed by many investors in recent days. Moderna shares have been gaining...
Today's risk aversion strengthens the US dollar against a number of currencies, one of which is the British pound. Interestingly, the GBP is weakening...
Major cryptocurrencies fell sharply Cryptocurrency miners may be moving to Texas after China crackdown PayPal increases Bitcoin purchase limit to...
The increase in market volatility in recent days affects in particular stock market investors. While some stock indices fell more than 3% today, the Volatility...
US indices fall more than 1 % US 10Y Treasury yield lowest since February Tractor Supply (TSCO.US) stock fell sharply after earnings US indices...
Despite the fact that the OPEC + agreement is perceived by many institutions as a positive event for the market, prices are clearly falling today. At one...
European markets trade lower Rising inflation concerns and Covid-19 cases weigh on market sentiment Lufthansa (LHA.DE) stock fell more than 3% on...
DE30 launched today's session lower amid rising concerns over surge of Covid-19 cases globally and inflation. Also destruction caused by massive flooding...
US500 lost more than 300 points on Friday and recorded its worst week in over a month amid increasing inflation concerns and surging coronavirus cases....
European markets seen opening lower Rising number of new COVID-19 cases Oil prices under pressure following OPEC+ agreement Futures markets...
In this webinar we will discuss: US inflation and Powell speeches OPEC decision and impact on prices EM currencies – which one is the best? Upcoming...
Downbeat moods can be spotted in Asia. Nikkei fell 1.15%, Kospi lost 0.90% and S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.78% lower. Indices from China are also under...
Stocks reverse gains in afternoon trading US retails sales rise unexpectedly US consumer morale weakens Silver fell more than 2% European...
Zynex Medical (ZYXI.US) stock surged more than 7% during today's session, extending yesterday's gains. A manufacturer of non-invasive medical devices...
