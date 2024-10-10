MACRO: Mixed data from the US
US retail trade rose 0.6 % MoM in June, well above market expectations of 0.4% MoM decline. However this sharp increase is offset by a significant...
Market news
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
This week we saw limited volatility in the markets as the holiday season is in full swing. On the other hand, investors closely monitored the situation...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US dropped to a five-month low of 80.8 in July 2021, from 85.5 in the previous month and missing...
Retail sales above forecasts Intel (INTC.US) explores deal to buy chip maker GlobalFoundries for 30 billion Moderna (MRNA.US) stock jumps 7.0% in...
US retail sales data for June was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any major...
The most important macroeconomic data during today's session will be released in an hour. Retail sales are expected to show a decline of 0.4% MoM for...
European markets trade higher Eurozone inflation rate confirmed at 1.9% Puma (PUM.DE) raises 2021 guidance DE30 attempted to rebound on Friday,...
Inflation rate in the Euro Area dropped to 1.90% in June from 2% in May, in line with market expectations. Core consumer prices increased 0.90% in June...
WTI crude (OIL.WTI) is approaching $71 barrel which is the lowest level since mid June, and on course for 4% weekly loss, the most since mid-March, as...
European markets seen opening higher Finalized June inflation figures for Eurozone US retail sales and consumer sentiment data Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 fell 0.33%, Dow Jones moved 0.15% higher, Nasdaq dropped 0.70% and Russell 2000 slumped...
European equities finished 1% lower US jobless claims fall to new pandemic low US 10-year Treasury yield at 5-month low US100 under pressure European...
During today's testimony, FED chair Powell has ruled out any changes regarding current pace of asset purchases. Powell's view seems to be close...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) stock fell more than 5% despite the fact that one of the world's biggest chip makers posted strong...
During today's session we can observe mixed sentiment in the oil market. On the one hand, we had speculation about a potential agreement between Saudi...
US stocks launched session lower Jobless claims fall to new pandemic low Morgan Stanley (MS.US) stock under pressure despite upbeat quarterly figures US...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.360 million in the week ended July 10th, compared to 0.373 million rise reported in the...
So far, it has been a big week for Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) and its founder Richard Branson. Virgin Galactic launched a test spaceflight and it was a...
The German benchmark index drops 1% on Thursday and tests the 20-day moving average. H1 chart The DE30 is trading back in the sideways range that...
