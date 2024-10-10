📈GBPUSD heads for 1.39 after BOE comments ❗
Market news
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
European markets trade lower DE30 drops below lower limit of market geometry and tests 200-hour moving average Siemens Energy slumps...
AUDJPY, an FX pair that is often perceived as a risk barometer, has been trading lower this week. The pair received a small boost today following the release...
European markets seen opening lower Second day of Powell's testimony Morgan Stanley among earnings reporters Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.12%, Dow Jones moved 0.13% higher, Nasdaq dropped 0.22% and Russell 2000...
Wall Street slightly higher after Powell comments BoC adjusts its QE program US crude stocks fall for 8th week European indices finished today's...
There are no surprises in Powell's hearing before Congress so far. Prepared remarks to his semiannual Monetary Policy Report were published earlier...
Peloton (PTON.US) shares plunged more than 4 % after Wedbush Securities downgraded the fitness equipment maker’s stock to “neutral” from...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.987 million barrels in the week ended July 9th, following an 6.866 million decrease in the previous week...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. The Bank is maintaining...
Powell comments send US stocks higher S&P 500 (US500) hits new all-time high Bank of America (BAC.US) stock drops after mixed quarterly figures US...
US CPI data released yesterday showed yet another acceleration in price growth and has once again put into question the Fed's narrative of...
Oil experienced wild price swings shortly after 12:00 pm BST. News hit the market saying that the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have reached an...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 19.00 %, as widely expected. USDTRY...
European markets trade mixed DE30 climbs back above 15,750 pts Hugo Boss rallies after preliminary Q2 results European stock...
Expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will turn more hawkish have been intensifying for some time. Nevertheless, today's announcement from...
European markets seen opening lower BoC and CBRT rate decision Powell's testimony, more US banking earnings Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.35%, Dow Jones moved 0.31% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.38%. Russell 2000...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
