EUR/USD technical analysis: attempting to recover
Today's session is relatively quiet, with the market showing weak signs of liquidity. The european session was relatively quiet as well. However,...
Market news
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
More
European indices managed to erase early losses and climbed above the flatline during afternoon trades on Monday. The German stock market index DAX (DE30)...
US stocks trade mixed Earnings season set to begin Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) climbs after key test flight with Richard Branson US indices launched...
• Major cryptocurrencies are trading sideways • Paraguay government to introduce regulation for Bitcoin after El Salvador’s historic...
Summer is usually a time of lull on the financial markets. There are less market events scheduled and governments from many countries go on a recess so...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 fails to break above 15,675 pts resistance BASF upgraded full-year forecasts European...
While oil has managed to recover a bulk of losses by the end of the previous week, downbeat moods returned at the beginning of a new week. A drop is reasoned...
European markets seen opening flat WASDE report to be release in the afternoon BoC and RBNZ decision later in the week Following...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gains over 2%, S&P/ASX 200 trades 0.7% higher while Kospi adds 1%. Indices...
Global equities rebound US bond market halts 8-day run Employment data from Canada above estimates Global markets made...
Pitney Bowes (PBI.US), commerce-solutions provider, jumped over 10% during today’s US session. Investors rushed to buy its shares after private equity...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The Federal Reserve has released its semi-annual Monetary Policy Report. The document has 75 pages and addresses monetary policy and economic developments....
This week we saw a lot of uncertainty in the markets, largely due to the rapidly increasing number of new COVID-19 infections in Asia. All this affects...
Citi issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Equity markets open higher on Friday Bond yields move higher as bond rally eases Levi Strauss beats estimates amid strong US and...
The labour market report from Canada for June has just been released. Following 2 months of worse-than-expected figures and employment declines, markets...
USDCAD currency pair has been steadily increasing in recent days. In fact, the demand side had an advantage for a week and, counting from the local lows,...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
