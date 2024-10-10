US OPEN: Wall Street opens mixed after long weekend
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit new record highs ISM Services PMI survey below expectations Pinduoduo (PDD.US) stock fell 2% on regulation...
Market news
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 60.1 in June from 64.0 in the previous month, well below analysts’ expectations of 63.5. activity/production...
Oil No agreement among OPEC+ members. Group's output is likely to remain unchanged in August at 5.8 million barrels per day. No new date for...
Stocks from Western Europe trade lower DE30 tested lower limit of trading range Reuters claims Airbus delivered over 70 airplanes...
Precious metals are trading higher today with gold breaking above the $1,800 psychological level. US dollar is the weakest among G10 currencies and it...
Australian dollar is booking strong gains today amid improved sentiment towards the Antipodean currencies. AUDUSD is trading almost 1% higher on the day....
European markets seen opening lower OPEC+ talks fell apart German ZEW and US services ISM Futures markets point to a lower...
A mixed mood could have been spotted during today's Asian trading hours. Australian S&P/ASX 200 and indices from China dropped while Japanese...
No major moves in the stock market Holiday in the United States OPEC + meeting has been postponed Traders from the United States are off...
EURJPY pair has been moving in an upward trend since the beginning of November. Nevertheless, looking at the D1 interval, the first indications of a trend...
The OPEC + meeting was postponed, however, the representatives of the organization did not set a date for the next meeting. As a result, OPEC will maintain...
Oil prices continue to rise today, with Brent and WTI gaining around 0.30%. Attention remains focused on the OPEC + meeting, where an agreement to gradually...
The Bitcoin network’s mining difficulty has decreased 28% Social media giants launch ETH-based NFTs Ether hits 2-week high in anticipation...
The latest NFP report revealed optimistic data on the labor market, which ended up putting pressure on the US dollar (USD) again. While today's...
Stocks in Europe trade lower DE30 trades near midpoint of the range Deutsche Telekom launches sale of Dutch unit European...
OPEC+ failed to reach an agreement on the future output level last week. Talks were initially scheduled for Thursday but after no progress was made, they...
European markets seen opening lower Holiday in the United States OPEC+ talks continue Equities in Asia traded mixed during...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and indices from China dropped while Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 gained DAX...
