Morning wrap (05.07.2021)
Stocks in Asia traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and indices from China dropped while Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 gained DAX...
Market news
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
US economy added 850k jobs in June (est. 700k) Wall Street climbs to new record highs European stock indices mixed OPEC+...
GBPUSD rebounded from its daily lows and moved significantly higher towards interesting levels. The currency pair is currently testing the price zone near...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) tumbled roughly 12% during today’s session after a small research house, Iceberg, disclosed it held a short position on...
NFP report release is already behind us and markets' attention shifts to FOMC minutes release next week. Bullard hinted that taper talks have already...
US stock markets climb to new record highs Headline NFP number above expectations Factory orders for May at 1.7% MoM (exp. 1.5%...
The long-awaited payrolls figures from the United States have just been released. The labour market report for June came in above expectations as the headline...
Release of the NFP report for June at 1:30 pm BST is a key macro release of the day, and of the week as well! The latest US jobs data release turned out...
European markets trade mostly higher DE30 once again tested upper limit of trading range Infineon CEO expects chip supply shortage...
US dollar index (USDIDX) resumed an upward move at the end of June. Index climbed towards the resistance zone at 92.50, which halted previous upward impulse....
European markets seen opening slightly lower NFP report to be released at 1:30 pm BST Postponed OPEC+ meeting Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.52%, Dow Jones moved 0.38% higher, Nasdaq added 0.13% and Russell 2000 gained...
European stocks higher amid solid PMIs US equities at record highs Oil gains as traders await OPEC+ decision Global...
The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee started at 5:30 pm BST. The meeting might lead to the decision about the cartel’s...
Micron Technology (MU.US), an American producer of computer memory and computer data storage, plunged 5% during today’s US session. Interestingly,...
ISM Manufacturing figures for June from the United States have just been released. The data came in slightly below forecasts as the headline number stood...
US equity markets open slightly higher Jobless claims fall to 15-month low Final manufacturing PMI for June at 62.1 (vs prelim: 62.6) US...
The consensus estimate for the NFP in June is 700k against 692k shown by the ADP data. The difference between ADP and NFP figures has been...
US jobless claims data showed 364 thousand Americans filling for the unemployment benefit in the week ended on June 26th. This is a slightly lower reading...
